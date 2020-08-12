tech2 News Staff

After launching MIUI 12 in China a few months back, Xiaomi finally announced it in India today. MIUI 12 brings features like super wallpapers, floating windows feature, universal casting tool and so on. The company has also announced the rollout schedule of MIUI 12.

Mi 10 (Review), Redmi Note 9 (Review), Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8 (Review), Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review), Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) will start to receive the MIUI 12 update this month.

In addition to this, Xiaomi has also said that almost all smartphones by the company will get the MIUI 12 update.

Mi fans, #MIUI12 is here to make your life a lot easier. - All-new design

- Intuitive visuals

- Super wallpapers

- Built-in app drawer

- New Camera UI

- Improved productivity features Rolling out soon.

Which feature of #MIUI12 are you most excited about? pic.twitter.com/Ks6EPUnO12 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 12, 2020

Xiaomi MIUI 12 features

The MIUI 12 comes with a system-wide dark mode that will be supported by several third-party apps. Users will also get a built-in app drawer that will allow users to customise the background, scroll bar and more. It also brings animated app icons, iOS-like Gaussian blur and shows a 3D effect while switching between apps.

With MIUI 12, the Weather app will show weather animation in the backdrop as per the real-life weather conditions.

MIUI 12 also comes with super wallpapers that are inspired by Mars and Earth. For this, Xiaomi will be bringing official images of deep space from NASA and other space agencies.

With a refreshed UI, MIUI 12 introduces a Magic Clone feature in the camera app. It lets users create virtual doppelgängers in photos and videos to make them more fun. According to Xiaomi, this feature is now available on Mi 10.

Xiaomi users will also be able to choose if they want to share the location data or metadata while sharing pictures and videos. Newly introduced Universal Casting tool will allow users to cast anything that you do on phone including videos, games and documents. With the help of private casting, users will not be interrupted by any calls or messages while they are presenting something.

The new floating windows feature will let users multitask by letting them minimise and hang the messages or emails on any corner of the screen while they are working on something important.

MIUI 12 also brings ultra battery saver mode that, as claimed by the company, can offer up to 5 additional hours of battery performance if the battery comes down to 5 percent. This will be achieved by limiting all the functionalities except the important ones like calling or texting. These functionalities can also be customised by users as per their convenience.