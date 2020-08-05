11:41 (IST)

Mi TV Stick: What to expect?

The Mi Stick has already been launched in Europe at €39.99 (approx Rs 3,500). The India variant is expected to carry a similar price tag and the same specifications.

In Europe, the Mi TV Stick comes with a built-in Chromecast and runs on the Android TV 9.0 version. It will be powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with ARM Mali-450 GPU. In terms of storage, it will offer 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Mi TV Stick also comes with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. The device comes in a sole black colour option.