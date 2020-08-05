12:13 (IST)
That's a wrap!
tech2 News StaffAug 05, 2020 12:13:56 IST
The Mi TV Stick will reportedly come with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.
12:13 (IST)
That's a wrap!
12:08 (IST)
The Mi TV Stick has been launched in India at Rs 2,799 The stick will be first available for purchase on 7 August, 12 pm IST on Flipkart and mi.com.
12:06 (IST)
The Mi TV Stick comes with Dolby Atmos audio
12:05 (IST)
The Mi TV Stick is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor.
12:04 (IST)
The Mi TV Stick comes with Chromcast built-in features The Stick also supports up to 5,000 apps.
12:03 (IST)
Mi TV Stick The Mi TV Stick essentially turns a Plasma, LCD or LED TV into a smart TV; all you need is an HDMI port. The Mi TV Stick support up to 1080p resolution.
11:41 (IST)
Mi TV Stick: What to expect? The Mi Stick has already been launched in Europe at €39.99 (approx Rs 3,500). The India variant is expected to carry a similar price tag and the same specifications. In Europe, the Mi TV Stick comes with a built-in Chromecast and runs on the Android TV 9.0 version. It will be powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with ARM Mali-450 GPU. In terms of storage, it will offer 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. The Mi TV Stick also comes with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. The device comes in a sole black colour option.
11:27 (IST)
Xiaomi will be livestreaming the Mi TV Stick launch at 12 pm IST
11:13 (IST)
Welcome folks! Second time this week, Xiaomi is hosting a launch event in India. Yesterday, the company announced the Redmi 9 Prime in India, and today it is scheduled to launch the Mi TV Stick in the market. Stay tuned for all the updates from the launch event.
Second time this week, Xiaomi is hosting a virtual launch event in India. Yesterday, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 Prime in the Indian market, and today, the company will be unveiling the Mi TV Stick in India. The launch event today will begin at 12 pm IST and will be livestreamed on Xiaomi's official YouTube channel.
The launch of the Mi TV Stick comes almost a month after Xiaomi launched the Mi Box 4K in India at Rs 3,499.
Earlier this year, the Mi TV Stick debuted in the European market, where it was launched at a price of €39.99 (approx Rs 3,500). In India, the TV Stick is expected to be similarly priced. The device is also expected to carry the same specifications as the European variant.
In Europe, the Mi TV Stick comes with a built-in Chromecast and runs on the Android TV 9.0 version. It will be powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with ARM Mali-450 GPU. In terms of storage, it will offer 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.
Reportedly, the Mi TV Stick will also come with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video and will come in black colour option.
