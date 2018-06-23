Xiaomi's Mi Pad 4 was confirmed to be made official on 25 June via a post on Weibo, and on 22 June, it was revealed that the tablet will come with AI face unlock technology. However, according to the latest leak, the Mi Pad 4's design features fairly thin bezels.

In the advertisements for the Mi Pad 4 leaked on the Weibo International, you can see a reasonably compact tablet with an 8-inch screen and 16:10 aspect ratio.

We already know that, according to leaked firmware files, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chip and a 6,000 mAh battery. The tablet will also feature a 13 MP rear camera unit and the front-facing camera will be a 5 MP unit. The device will be running Android 8.1 Oreo under MIUI 10.

According to a GSMArena report, a recent rumour says the tablet will come in two models, Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled ones. They will also have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage; and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage configuration. Their prices are expected to be CNY 1,499 (about Rs 15,600) and CNY 1,999 (about Rs 20,800) respectively.

In India, on World Music Day, Xiaomi also launched it’s Mi Pocket Speaker 2. The speaker is priced at Rs 1,499 and is available for sale exclusively on Mi.com.