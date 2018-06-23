Saturday, June 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 June, 2018 15:44 IST

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 ads leak ahead of launch, reveal slim bezels and China price

The Mi Pad 4 looks like a reasonably compact tablet with 8-inch screen and 16:10 aspect ratio.

Xiaomi's Mi Pad 4 was confirmed to be made official on 25 June via a post on Weibo, and on 22 June, it was revealed that the tablet will come with AI face unlock technology. However, according to the latest leak, the Mi Pad 4's design features fairly thin bezels.

In the advertisements for the Mi Pad 4 leaked on the Weibo International, you can see a reasonably compact tablet with an 8-inch screen and 16:10 aspect ratio.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Advertisements. Image: Weico.cc

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Advertisements. Image: Weibo International

We already know that, according to leaked firmware files, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chip and a 6,000 mAh battery. The tablet will also feature a 13 MP rear camera unit and the front-facing camera will be a 5 MP unit. The device will be running Android 8.1 Oreo under MIUI 10.

According to a GSMArena report, a recent rumour says the tablet will come in two models, Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled ones. They will also have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage; and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage configuration. Their prices are expected to be CNY 1,499 (about Rs 15,600) and CNY 1,999 (about Rs 20,800) respectively.

In India, on World Music Day, Xiaomi also launched it’s Mi Pocket Speaker 2. The speaker is priced at Rs 1,499 and is available for sale exclusively on Mi.com.

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Mi Pad 4 tablet on 25 June in China

Jun 20, 2018

Mi Pad 4

Xiaomi's Mi Pad 4 to come with AI face unlock technology and launches on 25 June

Jun 22, 2018

Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro to launch alongside Mi Pad 4 in China on 25 June

Jun 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Xiaomi might launch Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Max 3 and Mi Pad 4 tablet in July

Jun 15, 2018

Xiaomi Speaker

Xiaomi launches the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 in the Indian market at Rs 1,499

Jun 22, 2018

NewsTracker

Xiaomi Mi A2 allegedly leaked in a hands-on video

Jun 16, 2018

science

Cancer

Scientists develop drug to freeze cancer cells, keep them from spreading

Jun 22, 2018

Brain

Brain region associated with decision making also determines consciousness: Study

Jun 22, 2018

Dogs

How dogs use different parts of their brains to understand human emotions

Jun 22, 2018

Genetics

Genetically modified pigs found to be resistant to deadly PRRS causing virus

Jun 22, 2018