Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi Pad 4 will be made official next week, on 25 June to be precise. The confirmation was posted by the company with a poster on its Weibo account.

According to leaked firmware files, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chip and a 6,000 mAh battery. Coming to the camera, there is a speculation that it will feature a 13 MP rear camera unit and the front-facing camera will be a 5 MP unit. The device will be running Android 8.1 Oreo under MIUI 10.

On 16 June, a device carrying the model number M1806D9W, which is widely believed to be the Mi Pad 4, received certification in China. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the purported Mi Pad 4 has been certified by the China Compulsory Certification (3C) body in China.

Similar to the Mi Pad 3, the Mi Pad 4 will be arriving with an LCD screen. The leaked firmware files also mentioned a possible 18:9 aspect ratio display on the device.

Tablet shipments worldwide have seen a decline, according to the IDC. Around 49.6 million tablets were sold in Q4 2017 as opposed to 53.9 million units sold in the same period the year before that. Apple has consistently held on to the spot, sometimes even growing despite a decline in overall market demand. Android tablets, on the other hand, looked like they'd die out. Maybe Xiaomi can help buck that trend.