Xiaomi launches the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 in the Indian market at Rs 1,499

Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is powered by 1,200 mAh battery and promises seven hours of continuous playback.

Xiaomi launched it’s Mi Pocket Speaker 2 on 21 June in India. The device was launched on this day because 21 June is World Music Day. It's priced at Rs 1,499 and available exclusively on Mi.com. The sale started at 12 pm on 21 June, and the speaker is available in black and white colours.

Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is Bluetooth 4.1 compatible and can cover up to 10 metres. The device is powered by 1,200 mAh battery and promises seven hours of continuous playback.

Xiaomi Pocket Speaker 2. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pocket Speaker 2. Image: Xiaomi

The pocket speaker is made from polycarbonate and ABS material, and the upper surface is made from aluminum alloy. With its built-in microphone, users can also make calls. The speaker is designed to be easy to use, says Xiaomi.

Mi Pocket Speaker 2. Image: Xiaomi India

Mi Pocket Speaker 2. Image: Xiaomi India

The Mi Pocket Speaker is by no means a smart spreaker in the vein of Amazon's Echo or Google's Home line-up. It is, quite simply, a traditional Bluetooth speaker. The 5W output of the speaker should make it loud enough for use in a small room.

On 20 June, Xiaomi confirmed that the Mi Pad 4 will be made official on 25 June. The confirmation was posted by the company with a poster on its Weibo account.

