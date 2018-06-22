Friday, June 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 22 June, 2018 13:45 IST

Xiaomi's Mi Pad 4 to come with AI face unlock technology and launches on 25 June

Mi Pad 4 users will able to unlock their Xiaomi tablets by just simply looking at the screen.

Xiaomi's Mi Pad 4, that the company confirmed will be made official on 25 June via a post on Weibo, will also come with AI face unlock technology. The key feature was revealed by the company through a yet another poster on Weibo.

This means that the Mi Pad 4 users will able to unlock their tablets by just simply looking at the screen.

AI face recognition on Xiaomi Mi Pad 4. Image: Weibo, China

AI face recognition on Xiaomi Mi Pad 4. Image: Weibo, China

According to leaked firmware files, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chip and a 6,000 mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the tablet will feature a 13 MP rear camera unit and the front-facing camera will be a 5 MP unit. The device will be running Android 8.1 Oreo under MIUI 10. Similar to the Mi Pad 3, the Mi Pad 4 will be arriving with an LCD screen.

According to a GSMArena report, a recent rumour says the tablet will come in two models, Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled ones. They will also have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage; and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage configuration. Their prices are expected to be CNY 1,499 (about Rs 15,600) and CNY 1,999 (about Rs 20,800) respectively.

In India, Xiaomi also launched it’s Mi Pocket Speaker 2 on 21 June in India. The device was launched on World Music Day and is priced at Rs 1,499. It is available exclusively on Mi.com.

tags


latest videos

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Mi Pad 4 tablet on 25 June in China

Jun 20, 2018

Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro to launch alongside Mi Pad 4 in China on 25 June

Jun 21, 2018

Xiaomi Speaker

Xiaomi launches the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 in the Indian market at Rs 1,499

Jun 22, 2018

NewsTracker

UIDAI has delayed its face recognition facility for Aadhaar verification until 1 August to 'prepare' for a smooth roll-out

Jun 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Xiaomi might launch Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Max 3 and Mi Pad 4 tablet in July

Jun 15, 2018

Surveillance

Beijing could introduce bio-recognition tech at subway stations, fuels privacy concerns

Jun 19, 2018

science

Stonehenge

Pythagoras' theorem used to build Stonehenge 2,000 years before philosopher's birth

Jun 22, 2018

Evolution

How complex social structures helped humans transition from claws to nails

Jun 21, 2018

HIV

Scientists from India, US discover why HIV-1C is the virus' most prevalent subtype

Jun 21, 2018

Solstice

Summer solstice: Northern Hemisphere celebrates longest day of the year

Jun 21, 2018