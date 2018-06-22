Xiaomi's Mi Pad 4, that the company confirmed will be made official on 25 June via a post on Weibo, will also come with AI face unlock technology. The key feature was revealed by the company through a yet another poster on Weibo.

This means that the Mi Pad 4 users will able to unlock their tablets by just simply looking at the screen.

According to leaked firmware files, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chip and a 6,000 mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the tablet will feature a 13 MP rear camera unit and the front-facing camera will be a 5 MP unit. The device will be running Android 8.1 Oreo under MIUI 10. Similar to the Mi Pad 3, the Mi Pad 4 will be arriving with an LCD screen.

According to a GSMArena report, a recent rumour says the tablet will come in two models, Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled ones. They will also have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage; and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage configuration. Their prices are expected to be CNY 1,499 (about Rs 15,600) and CNY 1,999 (about Rs 20,800) respectively.

In India, Xiaomi also launched it’s Mi Pocket Speaker 2 on 21 June in India. The device was launched on World Music Day and is priced at Rs 1,499. It is available exclusively on Mi.com.