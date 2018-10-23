Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 23 October, 2018 10:00 IST

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could be the first smartphone featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

The Mi Mix 3 will also be the world's first commercial 5G compatible device according to Xiaomi.

Xiaomi's Mi Mix 3 will be officially announced this week on 25 October at an event in Beijing, China, and from its most recent leak, it looks like the device could be the first smartphone featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855.

A post on Weibo, an image with specifications written in colours on a chalkboard (like the chalkboard menus you'd find at the entrance of a compact restaurant in an urban Beijing street) revealed a couple of details about the device, including Snapdragon 855.

Mi Mix 3 leak . Image: Weibo.

Mi Mix 3 leak . Image: Weibo.

Currently, Qualcomm's best chipset available on a phone is the Snapdragon 845. If the leak has close to being authentic, Mi Mix could be the first device with the processor. But that seems highly unlikely at the moment, as Qualcomm hasn't made any official announcement of the Snapdragon 855 platform. We don't know if that is even the name of its next flagship chipset.

It also reveals that the smartphone will have 8 GB of RAM, which is not in sync with the previous leaks which said that the phone packs in as much as 10 GB of RAM.

So far, the device has been popular in the news for sporting a mechanical slider display. When company president Lin Bin had posted an image on Weibo, it was the first official image of the upcoming Mi Mix 3, where we noticed a rather odd design. Not just a part of the phone, but the entire front side slides down.

The slider was also revealed later in a short teaser published by Tech News on YouTube.

The slider phone will also be the world's first commercial 5G compatible device according to Xiaomi.

If that is for real, it could mean that the Mi Mix 3 will sport a Qualcomm X50 5G modem.

But all of this is pure speculation at the moment. We have not heard anything official from any company. So take this with a pinch of salt.

