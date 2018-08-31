Looks like this pop-up camera is now becoming a trend. Xioami’s president Lin Bin has just posted an image on Weibo which is probably the first official image of the upcoming Mi Mix 3, and the device has a rather odd design.

From the image, it seems that not just a part of the phone, but the entire rear slides up. The phone looks like a sandwich of sorts, and we do not know whether the front will slide down or the rear will slide up.

The whole pop-up camera business started with the Vivo Nex, followed by Oppo Find X which was a quick response and an impressive design with good looks. Now, the Honor Magic 2 is also expected to feature a pop-up camera with Xiaomi following lead.

Going unconventional in terms of front camera placement is not new for Xiaomi, as far as Mi Mix series is concerned. The predecessor, Mi Mix 2 which was launched last year, has a selfie camera at the bottom right. To take a picture, you either have to either hold the phone slightly up or turn the phone upside down.

Besides the sliding camera, the phone has extremely thin bezels. At blame here is the fact that more and more people want bigger displays and hence absolutely thin to no bezels. At the same time, a selfie camera is inevitable. This is what is leading companies to build odd phones with weird designs because the consumers have demands like a kid in a sweet shop. They want everything. Compromise is not an option.

We think that, if people just give up on selfies it will be a lot easier for smartphone companies to progress! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯