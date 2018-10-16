After weeks of speculation and trying to guess the launch date from leaks on Weibo, Xiaomi appears to have finally confirmed a launch date for the Mi Mix 3 along with a few clues about the phone's design that have us somewhat excited.

Xiaomi took to its Weibo account to finally publish a poster of the launch event which set to take place on 25 October in Beijing. This news comes after we heard claims that the Chinese smartphone maker would announce the phone on 15 October.

The poster on Weibo also hints at an Oppo Find X-like sliding camera mechanism which we have seen show up in earlier leaks as well. Going by the smartphone illustrated in the poster, it does appear that the Mi Mix 3 could perhaps be the smartphone with the highest screen-to-body ratio yet, bettering even the Find X.

The specifications of the phone are yet unknown but given the Mi Mix series phones are generally packed to the gills by Xiaomi, we assume this would have the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC and a healthy 6/8 GB of RAM. What we've also heard from older reports is that the Mi Mix 3 will likely feature a dedicated hardware button to trigger Xiao AI, Xiaomi's AI assistant.