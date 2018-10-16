Tuesday, October 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 October, 2018 17:20 IST

Xiaomi officially confirms 25 October launch date for the Mi Mix 3 in Beijing

The poster on Weibo also confirms the Oppo Find X-like sliding camera mechanism on the Mi Mix 3.

After weeks of speculation and trying to guess the launch date from leaks on Weibo, Xiaomi appears to have finally confirmed a launch date for the Mi Mix 3 along with a few clues about the phone's design that have us somewhat excited.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 5G network. Image: Weibo

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 5G network. Image: Weibo

Xiaomi took to its Weibo account to finally publish a poster of the launch event which set to take place on 25 October in Beijing. This news comes after we heard claims that the Chinese smartphone maker would announce the phone on 15 October.

The poster on Weibo also hints at an Oppo Find X-like sliding camera mechanism which we have seen show up in earlier leaks as well. Going by the smartphone illustrated in the poster, it does appear that the Mi Mix 3 could perhaps be the smartphone with the highest screen-to-body ratio yet, bettering even the Find X.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 teaser poster. Image: Weibo

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 teaser poster. Image: Weibo

The specifications of the phone are yet unknown but given the Mi Mix series phones are generally packed to the gills by Xiaomi, we assume this would have the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC and a healthy 6/8 GB of RAM. What we've also heard from older reports is that the Mi Mix 3 will likely feature a dedicated hardware button to trigger Xiao AI, Xiaomi's AI assistant.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

also see

Mi 6S

Xiaomi Mi 6S spotted on Geekbench with internals identical to last year's Mi 6

Oct 15, 2018

Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 featuring a slide-out camera rumoured to launch on 15 October

Oct 04, 2018

Mi Note 4

Xiaomi to launch the Mi Note 4 in China alongside the Mi Mix 3 on 15 October

Oct 08, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi plans to launch money lending services in India, seeking RBI approval

Oct 16, 2018

Xiaomi Black Shark

Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone may soon launch in markets other than China

Oct 12, 2018

Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2

Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 with mesh design launched in India at Rs 799

Oct 02, 2018

science

Biopolymers

Self-growing polymer captures carbon dioxide and strengthens, repairs itself

Oct 16, 2018

Einstein Prize

Einstein Prize-winning Indo-American Professor Abhay Ashtekar talks gravity, physics

Oct 16, 2018

Chandra Observatory

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory back in action after glitchy gyroscope woes

Oct 16, 2018

Astrophysics

Massive planets orbiting young star could reveal how 'hot Jupiters' and systems form

Oct 16, 2018