Xiaomi has announced that it will be unveiling its latest flagship Mi Mix 3 on 25 October in China. The phone is set to come with a lot of new innovative technologies which include the mechanical pop-out slider seen on the Oppo Find X, in-display fingerprint sensor and more. Now Xiaomi has confirmed on its official Weibo page some new and mind-blowing facts about the device.

It looks like the Mi Mix 3 will be the very first smartphone that will feature 10 GB of RAM onboard. Apart from that, the phone will also be the world's first commercial 5G compatible device as per Xiaomi. If that last bit is true then it could mean that the Mi Mix 3 could be sporting a Qualcomm X50 5G modem, making it the first consumer electronic product to do so.

The phone has a mechanical slider so we can assume that the phone will be having minimalistic bezels. Going by the smartphone illustrated in a poster released earlier, it does appear that the Mi Mix 3 could perhaps be the smartphone with the highest screen-to-body ratio yet, bettering even the Find X.

Powering the device will most likely be the Snapdragon 845 chipset and apart from 10 GB RAM, there are sure to be other RAM and storage variants. What we've also heard from older reports is that the Mi Mix 3 will likely feature a dedicated hardware button to trigger Xiao AI, Xiaomi's AI assistant.