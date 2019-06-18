tech2 News Staff

Amazon India is hosting the Mi Days Sale once again, with various offers and deals on smartphones and accessories. The sale kicked off on 17 June and will go on till 21 June. This sale is in addition to Xiaomi's own Mi Super Sale, which too started on 17 June and will last till 21 June. Many of the deals during both these sales are similar. So let's take a look at some of the best deals that are currently available on Amazon India's Mi Days Sale.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 (review) is available at Rs 10,999 for the 64 GB storage variant during the Mi Days Sale. This is down from Rs 11,999. There is no discount on the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant either.

We would also like to point out, that ever since its launch last year, Xiaomi Mi A2's price has been slashed a bunch of times, and before the sale, the smartphone has been selling at a base price of Rs 11,999, as against the Rs 17,499 MRP that is shown on the Amazon India website.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

During the sale, Xiaomi Redmi 7 hasn't exactly received a price cut, but there are benefits for ICICI bank credit and debit users on purchase via EMI transactions. This can get customers an instant cashback of Rs 1,500. You can read our review of this top entry-level smartphone from Xiaomi here.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2's price during the sale is down to Rs 7,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. While the Redmi Y2 has already been replaced by the capable Redmi Y3, it was still one of the better budget selfie camera smartphones in 2018. You can read our detailed review of the Redmi Y2 here.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

The Redmi 6 Pro (review) also has some great deals available during the sale. The 32 GB variant of the phone is now available a Rs 8,999, and the 64 GB model is retailing for Rs 9,999.



Notably, there are a lot of offers listed during the Mi Days Sale which are posed as discounts on Amazon India, but they are actually price cuts that have been there for a while now. The Xiaomi Redmi 6A or even the Mi A2 are clear examples of this. So do verify the price of your smartphone before you click the buy button during the sale. If you are confused about which smartphone to buy, check out our detailed buying guide for Xiaomi smartphones below.

