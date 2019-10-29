Tuesday, October 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi CC9 Pro with 108 MP camera, Mi Watch and Mi TV 5 to go on sale on 5 Nov in China

The teaser reveals a 108 MP primary camera, a 5x optical zoom camera, and a quad-LED flash.


tech2 News StaffOct 29, 2019 08:01:11 IST

Following the inevitable stream of leaks, Xiaomi has finally and officially taken the wraps off the Mi CC9 Pro and confirmed that it's coming with a 108 MP primary rear camera. As a bonus, Xiaomi also revealed that the camera will support 5x optical zoom and that it has a quad-LED flash.

In total, the teaser reveals five cameras on the rear of the CC9 Pro, at least one of which features a 108 MP Samsung Bright HMX ISOCELL sensor. One camera supports 5x optical zoom, as evinced from the '5x optical' etched near the camera module. The quad-LED flash appears to involve two sets of LEDs placed one above the other. Most mid-range and above cameras come with a dual-LED flash unit to allow for more natural light and we're not sure why Xiaomi opted for 4 LEDs.

Xiaomi CC9 Pro with 108 MP camera, Mi Watch and Mi TV 5 to go on sale on 5 Nov in China

The Mi CC9 Pro teaser reveals four rear cameras, at least one of which is a 108 MP unit. Image: XIaomi

While Xiaomi hasn't confirmed the rest of the specs, various leaks have suggested that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC, offer 6 GB or 8 GB RAM variants, and come with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The display is expected to be a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel.

We're expecting a 4,000 mAh battery, Android 10 support and wireless charging as well.

Xiaomi states that the phone will go on sale on 5 November in China. There's no word of an India launch date yet.

Alongside the phone, Xiaomi also teased a smartwatch and smart TV. Both devices will also launch on 5 November.

Expected to be called the Mi Watch, the smart watch is supposed to be a true watch-sized device and not just a fitness band.

Other than the name — Mi TV 5 — no details of the TV line were revealed.

Source: XDA Developers

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi looking to shed its image as budget brand in India, to widen portfolio of products

Oct 17, 2019
Xiaomi looking to shed its image as budget brand in India, to widen portfolio of products
Xiaomi is reportedly working on a smartphone with dual under-display selfie cameras

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a smartphone with dual under-display selfie cameras

Oct 22, 2019
Xiaomi aims at unveiling 10 smartphones with 5G capability next year: Lei Jun

Xiaomi

Xiaomi aims at unveiling 10 smartphones with 5G capability next year: Lei Jun

Oct 21, 2019
Xiaomi makes its Mi Pay app for UPI transactions and more available on the Google Play Store

Xiaomi

Xiaomi makes its Mi Pay app for UPI transactions and more available on the Google Play Store

Oct 26, 2019
Google is reportedly looking to acquire US wearable company Fitbit for an undisclosed amount

Google

Google is reportedly looking to acquire US wearable company Fitbit for an undisclosed amount

Oct 29, 2019
Xiaomi enters gaming monitor market with 34-inch curved Mi Surface Display

Xiaomi

Xiaomi enters gaming monitor market with 34-inch curved Mi Surface Display

Oct 17, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019