tech2 News Staff

After announcing the Mi Air Purifier 2C in India last month, Xiaomi has launched the successor of the Mi Air Purifier 2S (review) in India today. Called the Mi Air Purifier 3, the highlight of the air purifier is its triple-layer filtration system.

Mi Air Purifier 3 pricing and availability

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 is priced at Rs 9,999 and is already available for purchase on mi.com. And starting 7 November, the air purifier will also be available on Amazon India and Flipkart.

The filter for the air purifier is priced at Rs 2,199 and is also available on mi.com.

Mi Air Purifier 3 specifications and features

The Mi Air Purifier 3 sports a 360° cylindrical filter design, which allows it to suck in and purify air from all directions. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Air Purifier 3 is good for a coverage area of up to 484 sq feet.

Mi Air Purifier 3 features a touch-enabled OLED display which shows the AQI (Air Quality Index) in real-time. It can be connected to the Mi Home app allowing real-time AQI monitoring over the air.

The Mi Air Purifier 3 features a triple-layer filtration which includes a primary filter, a true HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter. The primary filter takes care of large particles in the air like the PM10 and above, the true HEPA, according to Xiaomi, can eliminate 99.97 percent of small pollutants like PM2.5, whereas the activated carbon filter rids the air of formaldehyde, toxic substances, and bad odour.

