Delhi air pollution: With deteriorating air quality, here are five air purifiers you should consider

From Xiaomi Mi 2S to Dyson Pure Hot and Cool Link, here are reviews of 5 air purifiers.


tech2 News StaffNov 05, 2019 15:50:39 IST

Have you seen what it’s like outdoors in Delhi-NCR? Of course, you haven’t; visibility is down to mere meters, while breathability is death emoji. India’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is a composite calculation — a number that takes into account eight separate pollutants to come up with a single number indicative of the quality of the air you’re breathing. It ranges from 0-50 (good) to 401-500 (Severe).

Delhiwallahs have been dealing with AQI as high as 1,000 this past week. If you aren’t indoors, you might as well be standing among burning garbage. If you are fortunate enough to remain indoors for most of your hours, here are a few air purifiers you can use to improve your chances of survival. These purifiers tend to focus on filtering out PM2.5 — the tiny, suspended particulates that pose the greatest risk to your health.

Dyson Pure Hot and Cool Link

Priced at Rs 54,900, Dyson Hot and Cool Link works as a fan, a heater and an air purifier. In the Delhi winters, when the city is blanketed with smog and single-digit temperature, the air purifier turns out to be a great investment. Of course, if you look at the unit as a heater or just an air purifier, there are many cheaper options out there. However, when you combine all its functions – the whole is greater than the sum of its parts – it becomes a unique device and is fit for purpose. You can use it through summers and winters!

Read the detailed review of the Dyson Pure Hot and Cool Link here.

via GIPHY

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S

At a price of Rs 8,999, Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S is perfect for most homes. It’s quiet and unobtrusive and seems to work very well. It’s also well built, well designed and compatible with smart home accessories.

Read the detailed review of the air purifier here. You can also watch our review video of the same below.

AirTamer travel air purifier

If you are someone who is always on the move but can't obviously lug along your air purifier with you, AirTamer is an interesting product you could consider. Tiny as a soap bar, it works unlike many of the bulkier, more expensive purifiers in the market. What's impressive is that the AirTamer A310 has a lot of users claiming they haven't fallen ill with a cold or flu since they started using it every day.

The travel air purifier is priced at Rs 6,500. Watch our unboxing and first look for the device.

Blue Air Joy S air purifier

The BlueAir Joy S is portable and easy to place in any corner of a room. It promises a long-durability filter that you don't need to change for a full year. However, at Rs 8,500, the Joy S purifier is very closely priced to the Mi Air Purifier 2s (review).

Which one makes for a better choice? Find out in our review of the Blue Air Joy S air purifier.

Delhi air pollution: With deteriorating air quality, here are five air purifiers you should consider

Blueair Joy S

Dyson Pure Cool air purifier

If you don't mind spending a little on the higher side, Dyson Pure Cool Air purifier is a great investment. It costs Rs 44,900, and is powerful, efficient and looks great too. While the cost of the purifier is on the higher side, the engineering of the filter's mesh allows it to last longer, reducing the number of times it needs a change.

Read our review of the Dyson Pure Cool air purifier to know if it fits your needs.

Dyson Pure Cool air purifier.

Dyson Pure Cool air purifier.

