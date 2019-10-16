Wednesday, October 16, 2019Back to
Xiaomi launches Mi Air Purifier 2C in India, available on sale now at price of Rs 6,499

The Mi Air Purifier 2C will also be available on Flipkart, Amazon starting 21 October.


tech2 News StaffOct 16, 2019 16:24:56 IST

Redmi launched its Redmi Note 8 series in India today at a starting price of Rs 9,999. Along with the smartphones, the company also unveiled its air purifier called — Mi Air Purifier 2C. This affordable air purifier is the successor of Mi Air Purifier 2S (Review).

The Mi Air Purifier 2S was launched last year at a price point of Rs 8,999.

Mi Air Purifier 2C pricing, availability

The newly launched Mi Air Purifier 2C is priced at 6,499 and will be available for sale on Mi.com today. It will also be available on Flipkart, Amazon strating 21 October along with the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Mi Air Purifier 2C.

Mi Air Purifier 2C.

Mi Air Purifier 2C specifications

The Mi Air Purifier 2C comes with dual filtration technology and HEPA filter. As per the company, it filters 99.97 percent of indoor pollution and has 360 degrees of air suction. It has 1000+ intake holes and delivers a CADR (clean air delivery rate) of 350 cubic metres per hour.

Mi Air Purifier

Mi Air Purifier 2C filters. Image: Xiaomi

It features a tri-color LED indicator on the front that indicates the quality of air by changing its clour accordingly. It shows options like clear air, moderate pollution level, and severe pollution level. In terms of weight, it weighs 4.2 kg and measures 240 x 240 x 520 mm. It uses infrared sensors to detect air pollution levels. It comes with DIY filters that will enable users to change the filter without any hassle.

It produces 63 dB of noise level and needs 18 W of power.

