tech2 News Staff

Redmi launched its Redmi Note 8 series in India today at a starting price of Rs 9,999. Along with the smartphones, the company also unveiled its air purifier called — Mi Air Purifier 2C. This affordable air purifier is the successor of Mi Air Purifier 2S (Review).

The Mi Air Purifier 2S was launched last year at a price point of Rs 8,999.

Mi Air Purifier 2C pricing, availability

The newly launched Mi Air Purifier 2C is priced at 6,499 and will be available for sale on Mi.com today. It will also be available on Flipkart, Amazon strating 21 October along with the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Mi Air Purifier 2C specifications

The Mi Air Purifier 2C comes with dual filtration technology and HEPA filter. As per the company, it filters 99.97 percent of indoor pollution and has 360 degrees of air suction. It has 1000+ intake holes and delivers a CADR (clean air delivery rate) of 350 cubic metres per hour.

It features a tri-color LED indicator on the front that indicates the quality of air by changing its clour accordingly. It shows options like clear air, moderate pollution level, and severe pollution level. In terms of weight, it weighs 4.2 kg and measures 240 x 240 x 520 mm. It uses infrared sensors to detect air pollution levels. It comes with DIY filters that will enable users to change the filter without any hassle.

It produces 63 dB of noise level and needs 18 W of power.