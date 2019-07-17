Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
Xiaomi announces the the Mi A3 in Spain with triple-cameras, Snapdragon 665 chipset

The Mi A3 has a 6-inch AMOLED display with only an HD+ resolution which is surprising.

tech2 News StaffJul 17, 2019 18:36:14 IST

The Xiaomi Mi A3 has been officially announced in Spain and other European markets for a starting price of €249 which is approximately Rs 20,000. The Mi A3 happens to be the rebranded version of the Chinese Mi CC9e smartphone launched last month. The Mi A3 will most likely be hitting the Indian markets, but as of now, the dates have not been revealed. There will be three colours for the Mi A3 in Spain: Black, Blue, and Pure White.

Mi A3.

The Mi A3 has a 6-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution which is surprising since previous Mi A-series smartphones had an FHD+ display. There is a teardrop notch on the device which houses a 32 MP snapper. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and has a battery capacity of 4030 mAh like the Mi CC9e.

Powering the devices is a Snapdragon 665 chipset along with RAM and storage options ranging from 4 GB + 64 GB to 6 GB + 128 GB. Software-wise the phones run on a clean stock version of the  Android 9.0 Pie which has been a signature for the Mi A-series smartphones.

In terms of optics, the device has a 48 MP main camera along with 8MP ultrawide unit and a 2MP depth sensor. We are likely to hear something about the launch of the device in other regions soon.

