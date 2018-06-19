Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Back to
Xiaomi Mi A2 listed on Swiss electronics retail portal along with all its specifications

As was the case with the Mi A1, the Mi A2 is also expected to come under the Android One program

It would seem that the highly anticipated Xiaomi Mi A2 could be heading towards global markets very soon. The phone has been in multiple leaks over the past few weeks and it is believed to be the rebranded version of the Mi 6X, which has already been launched in China.

Xiaomi MI A2.

Xiaomi M1 A2.

The most recent leak comes from a Swiss electronics retail portal, digitec, where the smartphone was apparently listed along with nearly all its specifications. As per the listing, the 32 GB storage variant of the Mi A2 has been priced at CHF 289 which is roughly Rs 20,000.

The other models listed on the website include a 64 GB and 128 GB storage variant, which are priced at CHF 329 (approx Rs 22,500) and CHF 369 (approx Rs 25,000). As was the case with the Mi A1, the Mi A2 is also expected to come under the Android One program, which means that the phone will have a stock Android experience and there will be no overlaying MIUI skin

As far as the specs go, the listing revealed that the Mi A2 had the same specs as that of the Mi 6X. The display is an IPS LCD unit that measures 5.99-inches diagonally and features an FHD+ resolution of 2180 x 1080 pixels. Inside, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC along with 4 GB RAM+64 GB storage. In terms of optics, the front camera has a 20 MP (Sony IMX 376) sensor along with a 12 MP + 20 MP dual rear camera setup.

In more recent news regarding the Mi A2, two Spanish YouTubers shared an 11-minute hands-on video of the purported device. They, however, pulled down the video from their channel a few hours later. Another hint in the favour of the Mi A2 came in last month, when it was reported that Xiaomi smartphone has been discontinued in order to pave way for its successor.

