tech2 News Staff 13 November, 2018 17:18 IST

Xiaomi Mi 9 image renders surface online with smaller notch, triple rear-cameras

The leaks state the Mi 9 to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint reader.

For Xiaomi's 8th Anniversary Lei Jun had unveiled the Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition in May and the company also launched the Mi 8 Pro and Mi 8 Lite in September.

It is likely that Xiaomi might announce the Mi 9 smartphone by the same time in the coming year. A new render by tipster Benjamin Geskin on his Twitter account does seem to give us glipses of what we can come to expect from the flagship.

The render shows that the phone might come with a small notch, which somewhat looks like a tub and features the front-facing camera.

Xiaomi Mi 9 image render. Image: Twitter

Xiaomi Mi 9 image render. Image: Twitter

The leaks state that the phone could come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint reader.

The phone is said to be equipped with a vertical triple camera setup. The cameras might feature a 48 MP primary sensor with a Sony IMX586 image processor. According to the report by GizmoChina, the Mi 9 could flaunt a 48 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP camera configuration.

The leak by the tipster claims the phone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8150 SoC and to arrive with variants offering 6 GB of RAM, 8 GB RAM and the highest offering, 10 GB of RAM. A 3,700 mAh battery is also expected to be a feature.

It could also come with a Quick Charge 5.0 support along with wireless charging support.

Finally, the phone is said to also come with support for 5G. There are no details on the price of the phone or when the phone might be launched.

