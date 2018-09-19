Xiaomi launched the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition back in May and today the company announced two new phones to join the Mi 8 family — the Mi 8 Pro and the Mi 8 Lite.

The Mi 8 Pro has been priced at CNY 3,200 (Rs 33,990) for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model and CNY 3,600 (Rs 38,238) for the top of the line variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Shippings are expected to begin on 21 September and the phone is available in three colours — Blue, Gold and a transparent back like the Explorer Edition.

The Mi 8 Lite, on the other hand, goes on sale for CNY 1,400 (Rs 14,870) for the variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB model, CNY 1,700 (Rs 18,057) for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and CNY 2,000 (Rs 21,243) for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

All variants begin shipping on 25 September and the phone comes in two gradient colour finishes — Blue and Purple as well as Orange and Yellow.

While Xiaomi has not yet clarified but as per a report by GSMArena, the Mi 8 Pro is expected to be the global variant of the Mi 8 Explorer edition, but features a few differences. The Mi 8 Pro gets a pressure-sensitive in-display fingerprint scanner but swaps out the 3D Face unlock hardware on the Mi 8 for an IR-based face unlock, similar to the one on the Poco F1.

As for other specifications, the Mi 8 Pro gets a 6.21-inch OLED display which runs at a resolution of 1080 x 2248 pixels and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. For optics, the phone features a 12 MP f/1.8 primary camera and 12 MP f/2.4 secondary rear camera. On the front, we have a 20 MP camera unit for selfies. There's also a 3,400 mAh battery unit inside to keep things chugging along.

As for the Mi 8 Lite, the phone features a 6.26-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. Inside, we have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and a dual camera unit on the back. The primary lens here is a 12 MP f/1.9 sensor with the secondary unit being a 5 MP f/2.0 depth-reading sensor. The Lite also has a comparatively smaller 3,350 mAh battery unit.

No word yet on whether either of the two variants of the Mi 8 are being brought to India or whether they will be launched globally.