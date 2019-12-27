tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi might launch its Mi 10 series in February next year. This series is expected to include the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. As always, there are a lot of speculations around it and 66 W fast charging tech support is one of them.

It was reported earlier that the company might be bringing 100 W fast charging tech soon. It was expected to juice up a 4,000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes. The launch date of this charging tech is not yet announced but a recent report tells us that we might see Xiaomi's 66 W fast charging tech soon.

As per a Weibo post, Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro is likely to come with 66 W fast charging support that can fully charge the smartphone in just 35 minutes. The post further revealed that Xiaomi's 50 W fast charging tech is still in works.

To recall, Realme recently launched the Realme X2 Pro (Review) in India with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50 W SuperVOOC fast charging which can be fully charged in 30-35 minutes.

The existence of Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro was recently confirmed by Xiaomi's co-founder Lin Bin on Weibo. He replied to a fan saying that the successor of the Mi 9 Pro will be named as Mi 10 Pro.

As per a report by GizmoChina, two Xiaomi smartphones with 5G support were spotted on China's 3C authority. Foxconn reportedly revealed that the models under the codename J1 and J2 are smartphones from Mi 10 series. The smartphones were spotted with 66 W fast charging tech.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.