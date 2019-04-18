tech2 News Staff

Last month, Xiaomi revealed that it has perfected a technology comprising of a 100 W charger that can juice up a 4,000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes. Now, Xiaomi President Lin Bin says the company is working hard at mass producing the technology.

According to a report by MyDrivers, Lin Bin shared a post on Weibo saying that Xiaomi is working hard to mass produce the 100 W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology. He did not, however, mention when we will be able to see the technology on Xiaomi smartphones.

While the timeline is still blurry, Lu Weibing, head of Redmi products, revealed last month that Redmi, Xiaomi's budget-oriented sub-brand, will become the first to mass manufacture this Super Charge Turbo technology. The same phone will reportedly also come with the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Xiaomi had demonstrated it's Super Charge Turbo technology in a video last month, wherein the company claimed that the tech is faster than Oppo's SuperVOOC charging standard. Xiaomi showed that it had completely charged a 4,000 mAh phone in 17 minutes while the Oppo phone with a 3,700 mAh battery could charge 65 percent in that time.

