Friday, August 26, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi launches the Redmi Note 11 SE in India; Check out the specs, pricing, and launch offers

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11SE which is basically a rebadged Note 10S. Xiaomi has priced the device at Rs 13,499 for the only, 6+64 GB variant.


FP StaffAug 26, 2022 13:57:27 IST

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 SE in India. This is not a brand-new phone, though. Redmi Note 11 SE is a repurposed Redmi Note 10S with the same exact design and specs.

Xiaomi launches the Redmi Note 11 SE in India; Check out the specs, pricing, and launch offers

The newly launched device isn’t exactly new. The Redmi Note 11 SE is essentially a repackaged Redmi Note 10S which was launched last year. This means that the Redmi Note 11 SE has the same hardware and basically the same design. 

The handset has a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper, a rectangular layout that has quad-camera sensors, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and multiple colour options.

Although it may be confusing as to why Xiaomi decided to rebrand and relaunch an already existing model with a different name, it actually is a brilliant move to refresh an existing product and make more money.

We take a look at the specifications of the Redmi Note 11 SE, the pricing and the launch offers.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE specifications
Like the Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 11 SE comes with a 6.43-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a hole-punch cut-out at the centre. The display is an AMOLED unit that supports a 60Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Low blue light certified by SGS.

Under the hood, we find a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with ARM Mali-G76 MC4. The phone gets up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 custom skin out of the box, which, let’s face it, is a shame. It could have at least had been updated to MIUI 13.

The Redmi Note 11 SE has a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 13MP camera at the front for selfies.

There is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, although, you do not get a charging brick with the device. For connectivity, we get 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, an infrared sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Rounding off the device is an IP53 rating and dual speakers. Biometrics are taken care of by a side-mounted physical fingerprint reader. 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE Price in India and launch offers
The Redmi Note 11 SE will cost Rs 13,499 for the sole variant which comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone will be available in White, Black, Thunder Purple, and Blue colour options. The Redmi Note 11 SE will be available from August 31,  12:00 PM IST on mi.com and Flipkart.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi Redmi

Xiaomi to relaunch the Redmi Note 10S as Note 11 SE in India; Check out the specs, launch date and more

Aug 25, 2022
Xiaomi to relaunch the Redmi Note 10S as Note 11 SE in India; Check out the specs, launch date and more
Xiaomi unveils the CyberOne, its first full-sized humanoid robot, beating Tesla

Xiaomi CyberOne

Xiaomi unveils the CyberOne, its first full-sized humanoid robot, beating Tesla

Aug 12, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022