FP Staff

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 SE in India. This is not a brand-new phone, though. Redmi Note 11 SE is a repurposed Redmi Note 10S with the same exact design and specs.

The newly launched device isn’t exactly new. The Redmi Note 11 SE is essentially a repackaged Redmi Note 10S which was launched last year. This means that the Redmi Note 11 SE has the same hardware and basically the same design.

The handset has a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper, a rectangular layout that has quad-camera sensors, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and multiple colour options.

Although it may be confusing as to why Xiaomi decided to rebrand and relaunch an already existing model with a different name, it actually is a brilliant move to refresh an existing product and make more money.

We take a look at the specifications of the Redmi Note 11 SE, the pricing and the launch offers.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE specifications

Like the Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 11 SE comes with a 6.43-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a hole-punch cut-out at the centre. The display is an AMOLED unit that supports a 60Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Low blue light certified by SGS.

Under the hood, we find a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with ARM Mali-G76 MC4. The phone gets up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 custom skin out of the box, which, let’s face it, is a shame. It could have at least had been updated to MIUI 13.

The Redmi Note 11 SE has a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 13MP camera at the front for selfies.

There is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, although, you do not get a charging brick with the device. For connectivity, we get 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, an infrared sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Rounding off the device is an IP53 rating and dual speakers. Biometrics are taken care of by a side-mounted physical fingerprint reader.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE Price in India and launch offers

The Redmi Note 11 SE will cost Rs 13,499 for the sole variant which comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone will be available in White, Black, Thunder Purple, and Blue colour options. The Redmi Note 11 SE will be available from August 31, 12:00 PM IST on mi.com and Flipkart.