FP Staff

Xiaomi’s Redmi had unveiled the Redmi Note 11SE in May in China, which is powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC, sports a 90Hz LCD, and features a 48MP primary camera. The company announced a new Redmi Note 11SE for India that will come with a different design and completely different specs. In effect, it is a completely different device.

The upcoming Indian version of the Redmi Note 11SE will closely resemble the Redmi Note 10S, and is powered by the Helio G95 chip, and comes in three memory configurations – 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB.

What is surprising is that Xiaomi is relaunching a device that is already doing well in India in the budget segment, without tweaking the device’s design and specs a lot. It seems that even Xiaomi is using the same product shots and marketing material to market the upcoming Redmi Note 11SE.

Xiaomi has had a rather peculiar naming strategy with their Redmi Note devices, especially when it comes to the Note 11 nomenclature. Sudhanshu Ambhore, a tech enthusiast took to Twitter to point this out.

We take a look at the specifications, expected price and release date.

Redmi Note 11SE: Specifications

Redmi Note 11SE will have an FHD+ 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display that supports a refresh rate of 60Hz and comes with blue light certification. The new Note 11SE will be powered by the Helio G95 chip and will have the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box, which, if true, will be a little disappointing. It will have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

For photography, you get a quad camera setup on the rear comprising of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. You also get a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

The new Redmi Note 11SE will also have a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support.

The rest of the new Redmi Note 11SE’s highlights include a USB-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an IR blaster. The smartphone is IP53 rated and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, and Hi-Res Audio certification. It also has an NFC chip onboard.

Redmi Note 11SE: Pricing

As far as the price of Redmi Note 11 SE in India is concerned, the company has not revealed it yet. However, it is likely that the smartphone will be sold in India at a price of Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000.

Redmi Note 11SE: Launch and sale

While the Redmi Note 11SE will be announced on August 26, the Note 11 SE will go on sale from August 31 and will be available on Flipkart and Mi.com. As for the colours, the Redmi Note 11SE will have four options, namely Thunder Purple, Cosmic White, Shadow Black, and Bifrost Blue.