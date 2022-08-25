Thursday, August 25, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi to relaunch the Redmi Note 10S as Note 11 SE in India; Check out the specs, launch date and more

Xiaomi has a peculiar naming strategy with their Redmi Note series. In May ’22, Redmi had unveiled the Redmi Note 11SE in China. This week, they will be relaunching the Redmi Note 10S as Note 11SE in India.


FP StaffAug 25, 2022 13:43:02 IST

Xiaomi’s Redmi had unveiled the Redmi Note 11SE in May in China, which is powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC, sports a 90Hz LCD, and features a 48MP primary camera. The company announced a new Redmi Note 11SE for India that will come with a different design and completely different specs. In effect, it is a completely different device.

Xiaomi to re-launch the Redmi Note 10S as Note 11 SE in India; Check out the specs, launch date and more

The upcoming Indian version of the Redmi Note 11SE will closely resemble the Redmi Note 10S, and is powered by the Helio G95 chip, and comes in three memory configurations – 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB.

What is surprising is that Xiaomi is relaunching a device that is already doing well in India in the budget segment, without tweaking the device’s design and specs a lot. It seems that even Xiaomi is using the same product shots and marketing material to market the upcoming Redmi Note 11SE.

All SEt for the new performer on the block. 😎

The stunning #RedmiNote11SE arrives on 26th August.

🛒https://t.co/cwYEXedZWw | @Flipkart
Know more: https://t.co/3HcDF7jv6v pic.twitter.com/bi2ccpRKHG

— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 24, 2022

Xiaomi has had a rather peculiar naming strategy with their Redmi Note devices, especially when it comes to the Note 11 nomenclature. Sudhanshu Ambhore, a tech enthusiast took to Twitter to point this out.

Out of curiosity I decided to count and name all devices from the Redmi Note 11 Series launched worldwide. To avoid confusion I've mentioned SoC name. pic.twitter.com/X8nanUptX9

— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 24, 2022

We take a look at the specifications, expected price and release date.

Redmi Note 11SE: Specifications
Redmi Note 11SE will have an FHD+ 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display that supports a refresh rate of 60Hz and comes with blue light certification. The new Note 11SE will be powered by the Helio G95 chip and will have the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box, which, if true, will be a little disappointing. It will have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

For photography, you get a quad camera setup on the rear comprising of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. You also get a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

The new Redmi Note 11SE will also have a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support.

The rest of the new Redmi Note 11SE’s highlights include a USB-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an IR blaster. The smartphone is IP53 rated and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, and Hi-Res Audio certification. It also has an NFC chip onboard.

Redmi Note 11SE: Pricing
As far as the price of Redmi Note 11 SE in India is concerned, the company has not revealed it yet. However, it is likely that the smartphone will be sold in India at a price of Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000.

Redmi Note 11SE: Launch and sale
While the Redmi Note 11SE will be announced on August 26, the Note 11 SE will go on sale from August 31 and will be available on Flipkart and Mi.com. As for the colours, the Redmi Note 11SE will have four options, namely Thunder Purple, Cosmic White, Shadow Black, and Bifrost Blue.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi CyberOne

Xiaomi unveils the CyberOne, its first full-sized humanoid robot, beating Tesla

Aug 12, 2022
Xiaomi unveils the CyberOne, its first full-sized humanoid robot, beating Tesla
Explained: Why Xiaomi is planning to bring another new sub-brand to India soon

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Xiaomi is planning to bring another new sub-brand to India soon

Aug 24, 2022
Xiaomi says its net profit plunged by 83 per cent, stock prices by almost 50 per cent in the last quarter

Xiaomi

Xiaomi says its net profit plunged by 83 per cent, stock prices by almost 50 per cent in the last quarter

Aug 22, 2022
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is set to be launched on August 11, check out the expected specifications

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is set to be launched on August 11, check out the expected specifications

Aug 11, 2022
How Beijing reacted to India’s move to ban Chinese smartphones below Rs 12,000

Chinese Smartphone Ban

How Beijing reacted to India’s move to ban Chinese smartphones below Rs 12,000

Aug 11, 2022
Will India really ban Chinese Smartphones under Rs 12,000? Authorities clear the air

CHINESE SMARTPHONE BAN

Will India really ban Chinese Smartphones under Rs 12,000? Authorities clear the air

Aug 15, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022