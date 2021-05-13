11:51 (IST)

Redmi smartwatch: Expected specifications

Along with the Redmi Note 10S, Redmi India will also be launching a new smartwatch at the event on 13 May. The teasers and the Xiaomi events page have already revealed that the Redmi smartwatch will sport an Apple Watch-like square dial and a Watch Sports-like silicon band.

The website also confirms that the Redmi smartwatch will come with built-in GPS/GLONASS for navigation and 11 sports mode. The Redmi smartwatch will also feature sleep monitoring, heart-rate monitoring and guided breathing. The smartwatch will offer over 200 watch faces.