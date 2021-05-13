12:36 (IST)
The Redmi Watch is priced at Rs 3,999 and will go on sale starting 24 May
May 13, 2021
The Redmi Note 10S is the fourth smartphone in the Note 10 series, which already includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.
12:36 (IST)
12:35 (IST)
Now turn for the Redmi Watch It comes with 11 sports mode, connects to Xiaomi Wear app, and features built-in GPS. The watch also comes with sleep monitoring, over 200 watch faces, heart rate monitor. Redmi claims that the Redmi Watch can offer up to 10-day battery life. The watch also offers guided breathing and alarm. It sports a 2.4 curved glass and is 5 ATM water resistant.
12:29 (IST)
Redmi Note 10S comes in two variants: 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 14,999 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 15,999 The smartphone will go on sale starting 18 May, 12 noon, on mi.com, Mi Homes and Amazon India.
12:26 (IST)
Redmi Note 10S specifications recap
12:23 (IST)
Redmi Note 10S uses 5,000 mAh battery, and comes with 33 W fast charger in the box
12:22 (IST)
The Redmi Note 10S is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset It comes with up to 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage and up to 6 GB RAM.
12:19 (IST)
Redmi Note 10S features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display
12:18 (IST)
Redmi Note 10S sports a 13 MP selfie camera
12:16 (IST)
Redmi Note 10S sports a 64 MP quad-camera setup The camera setup includes a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor.
12:14 (IST)
The Redmi Note 10S comes in three colour variants
12:13 (IST)
Redmi Note 10S is the latest addition to the Note 10 series
12:10 (IST)
MIUI 12.5 will allow users to remove some pre-installed apps
12:08 (IST)
Redmi India announces MIUI 12.5
12:01 (IST)
The launch event is now live
11:51 (IST)
Redmi smartwatch: Expected specifications Along with the Redmi Note 10S, Redmi India will also be launching a new smartwatch at the event on 13 May. The teasers and the Xiaomi events page have already revealed that the Redmi smartwatch will sport an Apple Watch-like square dial and a Watch Sports-like silicon band. The website also confirms that the Redmi smartwatch will come with built-in GPS/GLONASS for navigation and 11 sports mode. The Redmi smartwatch will also feature sleep monitoring, heart-rate monitoring and guided breathing. The smartwatch will offer over 200 watch faces.
11:50 (IST)
Redmi Note 10S expected specifications Redmi Note 10S was global announced along with the Note 10 series, earlier this year. Going by the specifications announced then, we can expect it to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 10S will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, with 33 W fast charging support. For photography, the smartphone can be expected to sport quad camera setup, including a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it will likely feature a 13 MP selfie camera.
11:18 (IST)
Redmi India to launch Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Watch today The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST. Stay tuned for the pricing and other details announced today.
Redmi India is hosting a launch event in India today to unveil the Redmi Note 10S in the market. Along with the smartphone, Redmi India will also be announcing a new product category – a smartwatch. The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be streamed live on Xiaomi's events page and its official YouTube channel. The Redmi Note 10S is the fourth smartphone in the Note 10 series, which already includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.
(Also read: Redmi Note 10S specifications leaked ahead of 13 May launch)
To recall the specifications of the Redmi Note 10S announced at the global launch, we can expect it to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 10S will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, with 33 W fast charging support.
For photography, the smartphone can be expected to sport quad camera setup, including a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it will likely feature a 13 MP selfie camera.
Along with the Redmi Note 10S, Redmi India will also be launching a new smartwatch at the event on 13 May. The teasers and the Xiaomi events page have already revealed that the Redmi smartwatch will sport an Apple Watch-like square dial and a Watch Sports-like silicon band.
The website also confirms that the Redmi smartwatch will come with built-in GPS/GLONASS for navigation and 11 sports mode. The Redmi smartwatch will also feature sleep monitoring, heart-rate monitoring and guided breathing. The smartwatch will offer over 200 watch faces.
