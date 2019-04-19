tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi Y3, which would be the third iteration of its selfie-camera focussed smartphones geared towards the younger generation. But it looks like Redmi Y3 won't be the only smartphone launching on 24 April.

In addition to the 32 MP selfie-camera sporting Redmi Y3, there are rumours of another Redmi smartphone launching on 24 April as well.

In a tweet mentioning the fact that Xiaom has sold 7 million plus Redmi Y series devices to date, the tweet also goes on to mention, "..we have a few surprises lined up for you. You'll know exactly in 7 days. But what's with 7?"

The increased stress on the number 7 hints that Xiaomi may also be launching Redmi 7 alongside the Redmi Y3. A lot of Twitter users commenting to this tweet also guessed that it could indeed by the Redmi 7 which would be the other phone launch. Redmi hasn't confirmed anything, apart from this cryptic tweet.

The Redmi 7 which has already launched in China comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a 1,520 x 720 pixel resolution which is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with 2 GB/3 GB/4 GB RAM with storage options such as 16 GB/32 GB/64 GB which is expandable. Coming with Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 user interface, the Redmi 7 sports a dual 12 MP camera setup on the back.

Coming back to the original launch device, Xiaomi hasn't explicitly revealed the name of the 32 MP phone yet. But given the fact that the company's selfie-focussed range has been its Y-Series, we're quite certain that its the Redmi Y3 which is launching on 24 April.

7 Mn+ Y series phones shipped since launch. They ask Y do we call our fans the best. We say this is Y. And to celebrate this, we have a few surprises lined up for you. You'll know exactly in 7 days. But what's with 7? RT if you know it. #32MPSuperSelfie pic.twitter.com/8kSWF63uLq — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 18, 2019

The phone is also expected to feature a Snapdragon 600-series chipset, a Full HD+ display and run on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi Y3 is going to come with a 4,000 mAh battery which is a significant upgrade from the 3080 mAh battery seen on the Redmi Y2. This puts the Y3's battery capacity in-line with the Redmi Note 7-series. There is no word on the battery capacity or support for fast charging, but given the fact that the Redmi Y2 (review) packed a 4,000 mAh battery, we could see a repeat of that.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.