Xiaomi Redmi Y3 teased to come with a 4,000 mAh battery, gradient colour finish

The main attraction for the Redmi Y3 is most likely going to be the 32 MP selfie camera.

tech2 News StaffApr 18, 2019 16:09:13 IST

Chinese smartphone maker Redmi is set to announce a new addition to its selfie-centric Y-series in the form of the Redmi Y3. The device is going to be announced in India on 24 April and in the build-up to that date, Xiaomi is releasing some details about the device.

Redmi Y3 teaser.

Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi Y3 is going to come with a 4,000 mAh battery which is a significant upgrade from the 3080 mAh battery seen on the Redmi Y2. This puts the Y3's battery capacity in-line with the Redmi Note 7-series.

The teased image by Xiaomi is also indicative of a gradient colour finish, which is something we have been seeing on a lot of smartphones these days. Apart from this the main attraction for the Redmi Y3 is most likely going to be the 32 MP selfie camera that is reported to come in the device. In all likelihood, it is the  32-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GD1 sensor which Samsung announced back in October.

Incidentally, a dedicated product page for the phone has also just gone live on Amazon India, which suggests that the phone will be an Amazon exclusive once it goes on sale. The phone is also expected to feature a Snapdragon 600-series chipset, a Full HD+ display and run on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

 

