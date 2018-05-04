Xiaomi seems set to launch another budget smartphone as part of its new Redmi S-series and it will be called as the Redmi S2. The Chinese smartphone giant is gearing up for a launch event on 10 May, in China and while it has not stated what it plans to launch, it is very likely that it will be the new Redmi S2.

A new teaser posted by Xiaomi on its Weibo account, a man is seen to be parachuting into what seems to be the Suning.com stadium with a large 'S' along with small letters 'urprise' emblazoned on the parachute's top. This could mean that this new product will be an exclusive product available on Suning.com. For those who are not aware, Suning.com is one of the largest non-government retailers in China.

As per a GizmoChina report, a tech blog based in Czech Republic has leaked the images of the Redmi S2 and that the phone was also briefly spotted at the Mi Store in Prague.

The Redmi S2 was spotted on the internet sporting a bezel-less display and a rear-facing dual camera setup which looks almost identical to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Previous reports suggest that the smartphone. which cleared 3C certification, will come with a 5.99-inch HD+ LCD display with (1440x720 pixel) resolution and an 18:8 aspect ratio. Reports also suggest that it could sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and a 3,080 mAh battery.

In all likelihood, there is also the possibility that Xiaomi does not launch a new handset and instead unveils the Surge S2 SoC, a chipset the company has been working on for a while. Based on what we know about the Surge S2 SoC, Xiaomi will be using TSMC's 16 nm manufacturing process to make the chipset and may debut it on a smartphone for the Chinese market soon.