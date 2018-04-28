Looks like Xiaomi is all set to launch another budget device in China and India as soon as next month. The said device is expected to come with the Redmi S2 naming convention.

According to a report in GizmoChina, the Redmi S2 which has already got certified by TENAA, has now been also cleared by 3C certification agency in China. Reports put the model number of the Redmi S2 as M1803E6E along with other variants such as M1803E6T and M18033E6C which have also received the 3C certification from China. While the 3C certification agency does not reveal any specs, it does confirm support for 5V/2A charging.

However, a lot of speculations about the Redmi S2 have been floating around, especially after the TENAA certification and images had leaked. The upcoming Redmi S2 resembled a Redmi Note 5 Pro and is expected to come with a 5.99-inch 18:8 aspect ratio display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC.

It will most likely come in two variants — a 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant and a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant. The top end variant will have 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and each of the variants will come with a microSD card slot.

The TENAA listing also showed a dual rear camera setup which houses a 12 MP and 8 MP sensor. On the front, it is expected to come with a 16 MP sensor. It will probably have a 3,000 mAh battery and is also expected to come with Android 8.1 OS out of the box.