You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi S2 could be coming in May as it clears 3C certification; expected to sport a 6-inch display, Snapdragon 625 SoC and more

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Apr 28, 2018 11:12 AM IST

Looks like Xiaomi is all set to launch another budget device in China and India as soon as next month. The said device is expected to come with the Redmi S2 naming convention.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Image Credit: Xiaomi

According to a report in GizmoChina, the Redmi S2 which has already got certified by TENAA, has now been also cleared by 3C certification agency in China. Reports put the model number of the Redmi S2 as M1803E6E along with other variants such as M1803E6T and M18033E6C which have also received the 3C certification from China. While the 3C certification agency does not reveal any specs, it does confirm support for 5V/2A charging.

However, a lot of speculations about the Redmi S2 have been floating around, especially after the TENAA certification and images had leaked. The upcoming Redmi S2 resembled a Redmi Note 5 Pro and is expected to come with a 5.99-inch 18:8 aspect ratio display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC.

Xiaomi Redmi 2S render. Image: TENAA

Xiaomi Redmi 2S render. Image: TENAA

It will most likely come in two variants — a 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant and a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant. The top end variant will have 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and each of the variants will come with a microSD card slot.

The TENAA listing also showed a dual rear camera setup which houses a 12 MP and 8 MP sensor. On the front, it is expected to come with a 16 MP sensor. It will probably have a 3,000 mAh battery and is also expected to come with Android 8.1 OS out of the box.


Updated Date: Apr 28, 2018 11:12 AM


Also See





Top Stories


IPL 2018: Skipper Shreyas Iyer in focus as Delhi Daredevils look to get their campaign on track against KKR


TOP REVIEWS