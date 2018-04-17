Xiaomi is planning to launch yet another smartphone in the Indian market.

Similar to previous offerings, the company is planning to launch the Redmi S2, a smartphone aimed at the budget market. The company is working on bringing the device almost a month after the company announced its Redmi 5 in the market.

According to a detailed report by XDA developers, the Redmi S2 is likely to be an entry-level smartphone with a dual camera setup and face unlock feature. The report added that this information was obtained from the firmware files for the device. The files specifically mention Chinese and Indian variants of the device giving us an indication that the device will be launched in China and India. The firmware also gave a peek at the specifications of the unannounced device.

The Redmi S2 is likely to pack an LCD panel with HD (1440x720) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 along with either 2 GB or 3 GB RAM with 18 GB internal storage. It is likely that the smartphone will come with a microSD card slot to expand the storage.

Moving to the camera department, the report adds that Redmi S2 will pack 12 MP Sony IMX486 or the 12 MP OmniVision OV12A10 on the back and a 5 MP Samsung S5K5E8 on the front of the smartphone.

The camera of the device will come with EIS, Face unlock and Portrait mode. Last but not the least, the device will come with a 3,080 mAh battery. Xiaomi has not announced any plans about the Redmi S2 at the time of writing. Considering that the company has already launched most of its smartphone line-up in the Indian market, it is both surprising and unexpected for the company to announce a smartphone targeted at the Indian market.