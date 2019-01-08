tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi phone, set to launch on 10 January, has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. A few days ago, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was spotted on Geekbench which showed the phone to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC and running Android 9 Pie coupled with 6 GB RAM.

Now Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has shared teasers of the upcoming phone on Weibo. The teaser doesn't reveal the name or the specifications of the phone, but it does show off the design.

The phone is seen to be flaunting a "magic colour" gradient back in blue, pink and black colours. It also has a glossy finish to it, giving a fancy look to the phone

The post mentions the phone sport 2.5D glass on both sides.

The teaser only shows the back of the phone, which shows a vertically aligned dual-rear camera setup and a flash below it.

There is also a fingerprint sensor mounted on the back and the bottom frame shows a USB port along with a speaker grille. Also, there seems to be a 3.5 mm headphone jack sitting on top of the phone.

As per previous rumours, the upcoming phone might also come with a 4,800 mAh battery pack.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had also announced that the Redmi brand would be splitting off from Xiaomi. This might be made official on 10 January, alongside the launch of the new Redmi phone hinted at in the teaser.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.