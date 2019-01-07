Monday, January 07, 2019 Back to
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 listed on Geekbench, Android 9 Pie, Snapdragon 660 revealed

The leaked results show the phone scoring 1,462 for single core and 4,556 for multi-core.

tech2 News Staff Jan 07, 2019 16:05 PM IST

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 has now been spotted on Geekbench. Recently, a teaser by Xiaomi just revealed that an upcoming phone might come with a 4,800 mAh, but no other details were revealed. It was speculated that Xiaomi was referring to the Redmi 7 lineup. The phones will be unveiled on 10 January at an event in Beijing.

Redmi Teaser. Image: Xiaomi

Redmi Teaser. Image: Xiaomi

The Geekbench listing reveals the device to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC and running Android 9 Pie.

The results show the phone scoring 1,462 for single core and 4,556 for multi-core. The listing also reveals that the phone sports 6 GB RAM.

No other details have been mentioned.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had also announced that the Redmi brand would be splitting off from Xiaomi. This might be made official on 10 January, alongside the launch of the new Redmi phone hinted at in the teaser.

