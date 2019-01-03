Friday, January 04, 2019 Back to
Xiaomi teases new Redmi phone with 4,800 mAh battery, to launch on 10 January

The Redmi 7 series is expected to include the Redmi 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7A and Redmi 7.

tech2 News Staff Jan 03, 2019 21:21 PM IST

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 series had been launched last year, and now it appears that Redmi might be launching the upcoming Redmi 7 series of phones.

A new phone seems to be listed on Xiaomi's official China site, and as per Nashville Chatter, it's the Redmi 7 series. Then again, Nashville Chatter also seems to think that the inverted 4,800 hints at, for some reason, a 48 MP camera.

GSMArena mentions that the teaser appeared both on the official website of Xiaomi and on the Redmi account on Weibo.

Earlier today, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced that the Redmi brand would be splitting off from Xiaomi. This will be made official on 10 January, alongside the launch of the new Redmi phone hinted at in the teaser.

Redmi Teaser. Image: Xiaomi

Redmi Teaser. Image: Xiaomi

The teaser confirms that the phone will release on 10 January at 2 PM and gives out a broad hint in the form of an inverted 4,800. Given that we're seeing the launch of a Redmi phone, which has always been a budget brand, we're expecting the 4,800 to refer to a phone with a 4,800 mAh battery. Some have speculated that the numbers refer to a 48 MP camera, but we're very sceptical of that speculation. Still, we could be very wrong, and a 48 MP camera on a budget phone would be exceedingly cool.

The Redmi 7 series is expected to include the Redmi 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7A and Redmi 7.

There is no other information on the specifications of this mysterious Redmi smartphone.

