Saturday, November 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Black Friday sale: Best deals on Redmi 9 Prime, Mi Watch Revolve, Redmi Note 9 Pro and more

Xiaomi's Black Friday sale is now live on Mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart and retail stores.


tech2 News StaffNov 28, 2020 15:21:02 IST

Xiaomi is hosting a four-day Black Friday sale in India. Buyers will get discounts on many products including smartphones, smart wearables, earphones, beard trimmer, power bank, earbuds and more. The sale is being hosted across Mi.com, Amazon India website, Flipkart and retail stores. In terms of wearables, you can get Mi Band 4 (Review) at a price of Rs 1,999, down from Rs 2,299. The newly launched Mi Watch Revolve (Review) is also selling at a price of Rs 9,999, down by Rs 1,000. Xiaomi's Mi Beard Trimmer is available at Rs 1,299 and Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is priced at Rs 899.

(Also Read: Realme Black Friday sale is now live: Deals on Realme C3, Realme 7 Pro, Narzo 20 Pro and more

Dyson Black Friday sale: Best deals on Corrale straightener, Supersonic hair dryer and more)

Xiaomi Black Friday sale: Best deals on Redmi 9 Prime, Mi Watch Revolve, Redmi Note 9 Pro and more

The Black Friday sale will end on 29 November.

In the smartphone department, Redmi 9 Prime (Review) 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is available at Rs 10,999, down from Rs 11,999. Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review)'s 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is also selling at a discount of Rs 1,000. The Redmi 9i (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) is also selling at Rs 8,999, down by Rs 300. Redmi Note 8 (Review) 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is available at Rs 8,999.

In addition to this, products like Mi True Wireless earphones 2C (Review), Redmi Earbuds S Black, Mi Tv stick, Redmi 20000mAh powerbank and so on.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme Black Friday sale

Realme Black Friday sale: Deals on Realme C3, Realme 7 Pro, Narzo 20 Pro and more

Nov 28, 2020
Realme Black Friday sale: Deals on Realme C3, Realme 7 Pro, Narzo 20 Pro and more
Dyson Black Friday sale: Best deals on Corrale straightener, Supersonic hair dryer and more

Black Friday sale

Dyson Black Friday sale: Best deals on Corrale straightener, Supersonic hair dryer and more

Nov 27, 2020

science

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020
Fourth, final lunar eclipse of 2020 on 30 Nov: When, where to watch the penumbral eclipse in India

Lunar Eclipse

Fourth, final lunar eclipse of 2020 on 30 Nov: When, where to watch the penumbral eclipse in India

Nov 26, 2020
Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Obelisk

Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Nov 25, 2020
Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020