Dyson is offering a range of limited time offers on its products at direct stores as part of the Black Friday shopping season. The devices that the company is giving offers on products include Dyson Airwrap Styler complete set, Dyson Corrale straightener, Dyson V11 Absolute Pro cord free vacuum cleaner (Nickel/Blue), Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro cord free vacuum cleaner, Dyson Cyclone V8+ cord free vacuum cleaner, Dyson Cyclone V7Animal cord free vacuum cleaner, Dyson Pure Cool (DP04) Advanced Technology Desk air purifier, Dyson Pure Hot+Cool (HP04) air purifier and heater and the Dyson Pure Cool Link (TP03) air purifier.

Dyson Airwrap Styler

Here are the details about the products and the offers:

Dyson Airwrap Styler complete set

The device uses jets of air to allow users to achieve voluminous curls, natural waves, and smooth blow-dry finishes at home. It makes use of a phenomenon known as the Coanda effect, where high-speed jets of airflow across a surface and due to differences in pressure, the air flow attaches itself to the surface the barrels and smoothing brush attachments. For Black Friday, buyers will get a Travel Pouch worth Rs 3,990 with the product.

Dyson Corrale straightener

The Dyson Corrale straightener has flexing copper plate technology that delivers an enhanced style with less reliance on heat, whilst also being cord-free.

For Black Friday, buyers will receive a Dyson styling brush and comb kit worth Rs 8,000, with the product.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

The hair dryer uses a fast but focused airflow and is quieter than other products. It also intelligently controls the temperature to help protect hair from extreme heat damage. Powered by the patented Dyson digital motor V9, it is up to eight times faster than other hair dryer motors and half the weight.

For Black Friday, buyers will get a display stand worth Rs. 3,490 for free.

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro cord free vacuum cleaner (Nickel/Blue)

The vacuum cleaner powered by the Dyson Digital Motor V11 that spins at 125,000 rpm. It is engineered to reach all surfaces and deep clean even the hidden dust. The freedom of having no cord and the ability to switch from stick to handheld mode with one click makes it easy to capture dust and allergens from all around the home and car. The Dyson V11 vacuum’s fully sealed filtration system captures 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns for expelling cleaner air.

Buyers will get savings of Rs 5,290 with 10 percent cashback on all bank cards on the Black Friday sale.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro cord free vacuum cleaner

Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro cord free vacuum cleaner too traps 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. With up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction, and 9 tools and accessories, it can clean both the home as well car.

For Black Friday, one can save Rs 6,000 and get the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro for Rs 39,900.

Dyson Cyclone V8+ cord free vacuum cleaner

The Dyson V8 Absolute+ is powered by the Dyson Digital Motor V8 that spins at 110,000 rpm and traps 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, with its fully-sealed filtration system. One can buy it for Rs 34,900 at the sale.

Dyson Cyclone V7Animal cord free vacuum cleaner

Dyson V7 Animal comes with a run time of 30 minutes and 5 tools and accessories, making it a lightweight, yet powerful vacuum cleaner. One can get the Dyson V7 Animal for RS 24,900.

Dyson Pure Cool (DP04) Advanced Technology Desk air purifier

The Dyson Pure Cool Advanced Technology Desk air purifier senses pollutants and harmful gases inside homes and captures them and projects purified air across the room. An on-board LCD screen, paired with a sophisticated set of sensors enables the machine to report on indoor air quality in real time.

One can get the Dyson Pure Cool Advanced Technology Desk air purifier for RS 34,900.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool (HP04) air purifier and heater

The Dyson Pure Hot+CoolTM automatically sense and display PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, NO2 in real-time, with three intelligent sensors that automatically detect airborne particles and gases. It has vacuum-sealed H-13 Glass HEPA and activated carbon filters that capture 99.95 percent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns

One can get the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool air purifier and heater for RS 49,900 at the sale.

Dyson Pure Cool Link (TP03) air purifier

The air purifier (Review) uses a unique 360° Glass HEPA filter, that captures 99.95 percent of ultrafine allergens, odours and pollutants as small as 0.1microns from the air.

The device is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 29,900 at the Black Friday sale.

