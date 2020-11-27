Friday, November 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme Black Friday sale is now live: Deals on Realme C3, Realme 7 Pro, Narzo 20 Pro and more

Xiaomi is also hosting a Black Friday sale currently that will go on till 29 November.


tech2 News StaffNov 27, 2020 09:55:53 IST

Just like Xiaomi, Realme is also hosting its Black Friday sale in India. The one-day sale will commence tomorrow (27 November) at 12 am in India. Buyers will get several discounts and offer on smartphones, earphones, wearables and more. The sale will go live on Flipkart, Amazon and Realme.com. Going by the preview, the newly launched Realme smart cam 360 will be available at a discount of Rs 500, just like Realme Band which will cost you Rs 999 during the sale. Realme Watch will sell at a price of Rs 2,999, down by Rs 1,000.

(Also Read: Xiaomi Black Friday sale is now live: Best deals on Redmi 9 Prime, Mi Watch Revolve, Redmi Note 9 Pro and more)

Realme Black Friday sale is now live: Deals on Realme C3, Realme 7 Pro, Narzo 20 Pro and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Realme X50 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 34,999, down by Rs 7,000. Another smartphone getting a huge discount is Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review) which will be available at a starting price of Rs 23,999, down from Rs 27,999. Smartphones including Realme C3, Realme 6 (Review), Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Review) will sell at a discount of Rs 1,000.

Realme Buds Wireless, Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Realme Buds Classic, Realme 18W 20000mAh powerbank will also be available at discount during this one-day sale.

For the unversed, Realme is currently hosting a Realme Days sale which will end on 28 November.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi Black Friday sale

Xiaomi Black Friday sale is now live: Best deals on Redmi 9 Prime, Mi Watch Revolve, Redmi Note 9 Pro and more

Nov 27, 2020
Xiaomi Black Friday sale is now live: Best deals on Redmi 9 Prime, Mi Watch Revolve, Redmi Note 9 Pro and more
Poco X3, Realme 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M31s: Best phones under Rs 20,000 (Nov 2020)

Smartphones

Poco X3, Realme 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M31s: Best phones under Rs 20,000 (Nov 2020)

Nov 13, 2020

science

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020
Fourth, final lunar eclipse of 2020 on 30 Nov: When, where to watch the penumbral eclipse in India

Lunar Eclipse

Fourth, final lunar eclipse of 2020 on 30 Nov: When, where to watch the penumbral eclipse in India

Nov 26, 2020
Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Obelisk

Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Nov 25, 2020
Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020