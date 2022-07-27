Wednesday, July 27, 2022Back to
Here's why Apple is ditching the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini with the iPhone 14 series

Apple will be ditching the iPhone Mini for the iPhone 14 series. This comes despite the fact that the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini, both, had very vocal fans and had received rave reviews. We take a look at why Apple may be killing off the Mini series with the iPhone 14.


Mehul Reuben DasJul 27, 2022 10:52:01 IST

Apple is just a month away from launching one of the most anticipated mobile devices of 2022 - the iPhone 14 series. This year, we will see four devices from the Cupertino-based tech giant. There will be an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. In a move that has surprised a number of people, Apple will not be launching a mini version of the iPhone 14.

Apple had introduced the 5.4-inch iPhone ‘mini’ form factor with the iPhone 12 lineup in 2020, and although the device had many vocal supporters and was seen favourably by a number of notable reviewers, it simply did not bring in the numbers for Apple. It quickly became clear that the iPhone 12 mini was not selling nearly as well as the rest of the iPhone 12 lineup.

A report from analysts at CIRP back then, showed that the iPhone 12 mini had accounted for only 6 per cent of overall iPhone sales in the first two months. Compared to that, the regular version of the iPhone 12 accounted for 27 per cent of sales, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max at 20 per cent each.

The report also found that despite being a part of a flagship series, it was performing worse than older models like the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and the budget-oriented iPhone SE.

iPhone 13 had a similar story. Despite getting a much better battery and a much brighter display, it continued to sell poorly. A recent CIRP analysis showed that the iPhone 13 accounted for just 3 per cent of all iPhone sales. This clearly did not bode well for devices on which Apple anyway had the least profit margin among their flagships.

One of the biggest reasons behind the dismal market performance of the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 13 Mini may be down to the fact that iPhone’s flagship series are seen as premium products. Devices with smaller screens somehow appear less premium. This, when combined with the fact that devices from just a year ago would give users larger and therefore “more premium and better” displays, pushed people away from the two Mini devices.

And to top it all off, all the decisions around iPhone 14 were being taken when tech companies were facing massive chip shortages, not just because of the pandemic and disrupted global chains, but also disproportionate demands. Apple must have believed that dedicating fab capacities and other resources to a device that hardly brought in any respectable sales.

This year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display whereas the iPhone Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display. In all likelihood, it is possible that Apple may have just killed the iPhone Mini series off with the iPhone 14. Having said that, it is also quite possible that what would have been the iPhone 14 Mini may become the next generation iPhone SE.

