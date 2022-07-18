Monday, July 18, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iPhone 14 Max & Pro Max production falls far behind schedule, but Apple still on track for early fall launch

While all other devices in the iPhone 14 series will be readily available right after their launch, the iPhone 14 Max will be in short supply, or possibly, even be delayed, because of sourcing issues. Apple still plans to launch all four devices together.


Mehul DasJul 18, 2022 12:15:42 IST

Apple had planned to launch the iPhone 14 series sometime around early September. However, there have been some significant delays with procuring some of the elements that go into the making of the iPhone 14. These delays, however, will not impact the launch of the devices.

iPhone 14 Max & Pro Max production falls far behind schedule, but Apple still on track for early fall launch

Apple, like most smartphone manufacturers, has had some issues with procuring parts that go into the making of their displays. While the display most of the panels have been readily available, some of the generic panels, the casing and all protective elements that go in front of the panel have been in short supply.

This short supply has had an effect on the production of iPhones with larger screens, the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max to be specific. 

Apple had allocated most of its supply to the higher-priced iPhone 14 Pro Max so there is a good number of units that are available with Apple. This gives Apple to eke out a nice profit when the devices become available for sale.

The iPhone 14 Max on the other hand, is not in such good shape. The device has been adversely affected by the delayed shipping of display parts. If recent reports and leaks are anything to go by, the iPhone 14 Max’s production cycles have been delayed so much that it might not be available for sale right after the launch as Apple had hoped for.

Apple has already begun to test production of the iPhone 14 and plans to mass-produce it in August, right before the launch event.

One of the main reasons why the iPhone 14 Pro Max has had a better production run, is that it uses a higher grade of display panels, the ones that support Apple’s ProMotion. The iPhone 14 Max does not have that feature and hence has to use regular generic displays, which have been in short supply.

All in all, there is a good chance that when Apple launches the devices this fall, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be readily available and will be made available for sale. The iPhone 14 Max, however, will be available in short supply at the time of launch. Or, there is the possibility that it will be made available to users a couple of months after the launch.

The iPhone 14 Max is expected to be a very popular smartphone with consumers once it launches and will also occupy a special place in the iPhone timeline as it marks the first time that Apple has offered a 6.7-inch iPhone that doesn’t come with Pro features and indeed price tag.

With that being said, the launch of all four devices will take place in September at their fall event, as Apple will be pulling out all the stops to ensure the whole iPhone 14 family launches together.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iPhone 14: Here are the most recent updates about the launch date of Apple’s upcoming flagships

Jul 04, 2022
iPhone 14: Here are the most recent updates about the launch date of Apple’s upcoming flagships
“Hidden” iPhone page shows which apps are tracking your Internet searches

Apple

“Hidden” iPhone page shows which apps are tracking your Internet searches

Jul 08, 2022
Apple Watch Series 8 extreme sports variant could cost more than most iPhones

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 8 extreme sports variant could cost more than most iPhones

Jul 14, 2022
Apple is working on a Lockdown Mode for iPhones, iPads and Macs to protect against spyware

Apple

Apple is working on a Lockdown Mode for iPhones, iPads and Macs to protect against spyware

Jul 07, 2022
Steve Jobs to get the Presidential Medal Of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the US, posthumously

Apple

Steve Jobs to get the Presidential Medal Of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the US, posthumously

Jul 05, 2022
Black Bird review: A moderately engaging study of the misogyny that turns men into monsters

Black Bird review: A moderately engaging study of the misogyny that turns men into monsters

Jul 08, 2022

science

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022