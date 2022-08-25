Thursday, August 25, 2022Back to
Where & how to watch Apple’s “Far Out” event on September 7

It is all but certain that Apple will be launching the iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch Series 8 and perhaps the AirPods Pro 2 at their Far Out event on September 7. Here’s how to watch the stream online.


FP StaffAug 25, 2022 17:31:47 IST

Apple has officially announced that they will be organising a launch event on September 7.

While the Cupertino-based tech giant hasn’t revealed anything specific about the launch event, as in what all devices will they be showcasing, it is very likely that Apple will be launching the new iPhone 14 series, that is the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and possibly, an iPhone Mini as well,  at this event.

Where & how to watch Apple’s “Far Out” event on September 7

There is also a strong possibility that Apple is also gearing up to launch at least three new Apple Watch models: the Watch Series 8, a refreshed SE and an all-new rugged “Pro” model, which has been designed for athletes who partake in extreme sports.

We may also finally see the release of the AirPods Pro 2. The AirPods Pro hasn’t received an update since its initial launch in 2019. In any way, expect the next generation of AirPods Pro to look radically different. The new AirPods Pro may resemble the Beats Fit Pro, potentially with an in-ear wing tip design that drops the stem.

Although unlikely, it is speculated that Apple may just launch a new iPad and a couple of new Macs. However, they also have to stick to their annual release schedule for obvious reasons, so as we said, it is unlikely that Apple will launch the upcoming iPads and Macs in September and not in October as planned.

With so many new devices lined up, naturally, tech enthusiasts and Apple fans alike want to watch Apple’s Far Out event.

Go for launch. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on September 7 at 10 a.m. PT. 

Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/T9o7qJt72E

— Apple (@Apple) August 24, 2022

However, Apple has a very limited number of spots for in-person attendance at the event. Naturally, they will be live streaming the Far Out event.

If you’re interested you can catch the stream of the Far Out event on Apple’s YouTube channel, their website, on AppleTV as well as across their social media platforms. Apple will start the event at 10:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), so in India, the event will begin at 10:30 PM.

