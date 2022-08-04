Thursday, August 04, 2022Back to
Apple to delay iPadOS 16 release to October, iOS 16 still expected to launch in September

Apple may have to delay the public launch of the iPadOS 16, and push it by a month. Apple apparently is having issues with some of its features, mainly Stage Manager, and needs some time to iron out a few bugs. iOS 16, meanwhile, will be launched as per schedule.


FP StaffAug 04, 2022 12:50:18 IST

Apple will be hosting their fall event sometime in September, where they plan to release the upcoming iPhone 14 series. If Apple’s history and certain rumours are anything to go by, the fall event will take place on September 6 this year.

Initially, Apple had hoped that they would be launching the highly anticipated iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 at their fall event. Now, rumours have surfaced which suggest that while Apple may be releasing the iOS 16 in the September event, they may be forced to delay the launch of the iPadOS 16, and instead launch it in October. Evidently, Apple needs more time to perfect the iPadOS 16 experience as it relates to Stage Manager.

It’s unclear whether Apple plans major changes to Stage Manager between now and its release in October. iPadOS 16 is currently on its fourth developer beta and is also available to public beta testers, most of whom have reported minor improvements to Stage Manager during the beta testing period.

The beta testing has also revealed that the Stage Manager in iPadOS 16 has been very buggy, has a confusing interface and has compatibility issues with most older iPads.

Coincidentally, this delay may be a blessing in disguise for Apple. Delaying the launch of iPadOS 16 by one month pushes its release closer to the launch of the new iPad Pro which is supposed to have the new M2 chip. It will also mean that iPadOS 16 is released closer to, or at the same time as, macOS Ventura.

Apart from Stage Manager, iPadOS 16 has a number of new features. This includes iCloud Shared Photo Library, improvements in Messages, proper external display support, a number of upgrades to Safari etc. 

This isn’t the first time that Apple has separated the releases of iOS and iPadOS. In 2019, iOS 13 was released to the public on September 19, while iPadOS 13 was released almost a week later, on September 24. 

