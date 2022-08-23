FP Staff

Apple is gearing up for their fall launch event, which they plan on hosting on 7 September this year. At the launch event, Apple will be unveiling the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max and a hoard of other devices.

Earlier, leaks and rumours about the iPhone 14 series suggested that Apple would be ditching the Mini version of the iPhone 14 and that the tech giant would replace the model with a max variant. However, reports are now surfacing that suggest that there will be an iPhone 14 mini after all.

Earlier it was reported that the company will replace the mini variant with an iPhone 14 Max and the rumours had said that Apple is doing this after seeing poor sales of the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 12 Mini.

Aleak from a notable Apple Tipster suggests that Apple will be launching a total of 7 devices at their first fall event this year. These will include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Mini, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. There will also be at least two different versions of the Apple Watch that will be launched alongside the iPhone 14 series.

Apple’s iPhone 14 series lineup will have two phones featuring 6.1-inch displays and two other phones flaunting 6.7-inch displays.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro is likely to get a 120 Hz display and the company is said to offer a pill-shaped notch in the Pro models. The regular or non-pro models will feature the same display as the ones found in the iPhone 13 series.

The Pro models are also slated to get the latest A16 Bionic chipset while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be powered by last year’s A15 Bionic chipset.

Some rumours also suggest that some of the upcoming iPads could also be launched at the event. The upcoming iPad Pro models could come with an M2 chipset and it will be offered in an 11-inch and a 12.9-inch variants.

Having said that, since Apple is planning to launch iPadOS 16 in October instead of September, there is a strong possibility that the new M2 iPads will be launched in October as well.