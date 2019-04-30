Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
WhatsApp universal app for Windows 10 could be announced at Facebook F8 conference

A new Universal Windows Platform app could be announced at Facebook’s F8 developer conference.

Abhijit DeyApr 30, 2019 15:31:24 IST

New rumours suggest that WhatsApp could be working on an app for Windows following the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) standards. And the app could be announced at the Facebook F8 developer conference scheduled between 30 April and 1 May.

WhatsApp logo seen in an illustration.

As specualted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp had been working on a new platform apart from Android and iOS since last year. They have now confirmed that the new platform is indeed Windows.

Using UWP, the app could run on virtually every Windows 10 device including PCs, Xbox One and the HoloLens. It could potentially also run on Qualcomm’s upcoming slate of ‘Always Connected PCs’.

WhatsApp concept UI design. Image: Behance.

Windows Latest had reported about WhatsApp working on a new Windows 10 app. The rumours started after a designer hired by Microsoft uploaded concept UI samples of a modern design version on Behance.

Although they have been deleted now, we’ll probably get an official confirmation at the Facebook F8 conference.

Facebook F8 is scheduled to take place from 30 April to 1 May, the tech giant is expected to make many announcements. The event will kick off at 10:30 pm IST today. Facebook will be live streaming the event on the official F8 website.

At the F8 conference, hosted in San Jose, California, Facebook will demo products that showcase the latest developments in the space of Artificial Intelligence (AI), AR/VR, and new tools that help build new products and features for consumers.

