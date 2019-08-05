tech2 News Staff

Earlier this year, WhatsApp was spotted testing animated stickers for the iOS, Android and the web version of the app. Now, WhatsApp has been reported to be testing support for third-party stickers for the web app.

This was first reported by WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo, which revealed that on WhatsApp Web, users may soon be able to add third-party sticker packs. The beta tester even shared a screenshot of a monkey sticker pack being used on WhatsApp web.

NEWS: WhatsApp to allow third parties stickers using WhatsApp Web, in future! pic.twitter.com/SHz6y2IeYz — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 2, 2019

Separately, just last week, WhatsApp was also reported to be working on a new version of the web app, which will allow users to run WhatsApp Web without linking their phones to it. This new app would work on a new multi-platform system which would operate even if your phone was turned off. Besides, the new app will apparently work in sync with a new multi-platform system to let you access your WhatsApp account on multiple devices as well.

This month, WhatsApp also started rolling out its 'Frequently Forwarded Message' feature for all it users. The Frequently Forwarded Message feature is part of WhatsApp's effort to combat fake news and misinformation on the platform. The feature will essentially label a message with double arrow highlighted in grey colour that has been forwarded many times.

