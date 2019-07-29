Monday, July 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp is reportedly going to get a new web version which will work without your phone

This new app would work on a new multi-platform system which would operate even if your phone was turned off.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2019 10:57:32 IST

WhatsApp had had a desktop version of its mobile app since 2015 but the only caveat here was that you could only login to WhatsApp web if your phone is connected to the internet and by extension turned on as well. Now it would appear that this small inconvenience could be completely removed soon.

WhatsApp is reportedly going to get a new web version which will work without your phone

WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo, a reliable website for all WhatsApp related news and rumours, has said that the company could be in the works for developing a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app. This new app would work on a new multi-platform system which would operate even if your phone was turned off.

Apart from this, the UWP will be working in sync with a new multi-platform system to let you access your WhatsApp account on multiple devices as well.

In more news related to WhatsApp, the app has crossed more than 400 million monthly active users in India. The stats were revealed by Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. Back in 2017, the Facebook-owned platform had revealed that it had reached 200 million users in India. At the event, Kant also added that the service will reach more a billion users in the next three years.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp could soon let iOS users preview voice messages in notifications

Jul 22, 2019
WhatsApp could soon let iOS users preview voice messages in notifications
How to download photos and videos from a WhatsApp Status to your Android smartphone

WhatsApp

How to download photos and videos from a WhatsApp Status to your Android smartphone

Jul 25, 2019
WhatsApp partners with Indian School of Public Policy for privacy education

WhatsApp

WhatsApp partners with Indian School of Public Policy for privacy education

Jul 24, 2019
WhatsApp's payment service could reportedly debut very soon in the country

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's payment service could reportedly debut very soon in the country

Jul 17, 2019
WhatsApp, Telegram media files saved in phones are vulnerable to attacks: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp, Telegram media files saved in phones are vulnerable to attacks: Report

Jul 16, 2019
WhatsApp hits 400 million monthly active users in India out of 1.5 billion users

WhatsApp

WhatsApp hits 400 million monthly active users in India out of 1.5 billion users

Jul 26, 2019

science

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Tiger Day 2019

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Jul 29, 2019
First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Rocket Launch

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Jul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019