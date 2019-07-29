tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp had had a desktop version of its mobile app since 2015 but the only caveat here was that you could only login to WhatsApp web if your phone is connected to the internet and by extension turned on as well. Now it would appear that this small inconvenience could be completely removed soon.

WABetaInfo, a reliable website for all WhatsApp related news and rumours, has said that the company could be in the works for developing a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app. This new app would work on a new multi-platform system which would operate even if your phone was turned off.

Apart from this, the UWP will be working in sync with a new multi-platform system to let you access your WhatsApp account on multiple devices as well.

In more news related to WhatsApp, the app has crossed more than 400 million monthly active users in India. The stats were revealed by Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. Back in 2017, the Facebook-owned platform had revealed that it had reached 200 million users in India. At the event, Kant also added that the service will reach more a billion users in the next three years.

