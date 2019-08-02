Friday, August 02, 2019Back to
WhatsApp on Android, iOS starts receiving the frequently forwarded messages feature

The Frequently Forwarded Message feature is part of WhatsApp's effort to combat fake news and misinformation.


tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2019 09:35:47 IST

Facebook had been testing the Frequently Forwarded Message feature in beta for a few weeks now. And now, the feature has started to officially rollout to all Android and iOS users, and will be made available to all by end of the week.

The Frequently Forwarded Message feature is part of WhatsApp's effort to combat fake news and misinformation on the platform. The feature will essentially label a message with double arrow highlighted in grey colour that has been forwarded many times.

WhatsApp will not indicate how many times the message has been forwarded before, but the app's algorithm will start highlighting the message after a few time of being forwarded so that users can pause and check if the message is spam.

WhatsApp on Android, iOS starts receiving the frequently forwarded messages feature

WhatsApp says it is constantly stepping up its capabilities to keep the platform safe.

However, a loophole we pointed out at the time of the message being tested in beta still remains, that while the feature may stop users from forwarding these messages, they can still copy and paste the message, except it will make the process longer for them.

While the feature is still rolling out, and we are unable to confirm this, but when the feature was being tested in beta, it was reported that the feature will also be extended to the group chats, wherein the admin of the group will have the option to enable or disable messages labeled as 'Frequently Forwarded' to be shared.

(Also Read: Several Whatsapp clones available online help bypass app's anti-spam controls)

In separate but related news, in June this year, WhatsApp said that it will take legal action against people who send automated bulk messages or violate company policies in any way. WhatsApp said: “Beginning on December 7, 2019, WhatsApp will take legal action against those we determine are engaged in or assisting others in abuse that violates our Terms of Service, such as automated or bulk messaging, or non-personal use, even if that determination is based on information solely available to us off our platform.”

