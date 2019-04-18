tech2 News Staff

Shouldn't even bother saying the 'new day new feature' line anymore, right?

In the latest beta version of the app, WhatsApp is reportedly working on integrating Animated Stickers to your chats. This feature is currently being tested on Android, iOS and the Web app. Which means, when it rolls out, the new WhatsApp animated stickers will be released for all the platforms, including WhatsApp Web.

This feature was first spotted by WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo, who says that this feature is still under development, and beta testers may not be able to see it despite updating the app to the latest version.

Reportedly, these animated stickers will be part of your sticker packs, and when rolled out, you could also add third-party animated sticker packs. You will be able to see a preview of these stickers on the chat before you send it.

Also, for anyone who is new to animated stickers, they are different from a GIF. While GIFs play only for its duration and then need to be tapped on again to be played, stickers continue to animate without you needing to play them.

Currently, it's unclear when the feature will be rolled out, but as the report suggests, it will be coming for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web.

