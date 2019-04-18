Thursday, April 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp may soon rollout Animated Stickers to the Android, iOS and Web app

These animated stickers will be part of your sticker packs, and could also be added to third-party packs.

tech2 News StaffApr 18, 2019 08:57:50 IST

Shouldn't even bother saying the 'new day new feature' line anymore, right?

In the latest beta version of the app, WhatsApp is reportedly working on integrating Animated Stickers to your chats. This feature is currently being tested on Android, iOS and the Web app. Which means, when it rolls out, the new WhatsApp animated stickers will be released for all the platforms, including WhatsApp Web.

This feature was first spotted by WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo, who says that this feature is still under development, and beta testers may not be able to see it despite updating the app to the latest version.

WhatsApp may soon rollout Animated Stickers to the Android, iOS and Web app

WhatsApp representative illustration. Reuters.

Reportedly, these animated stickers will be part of your sticker packs, and when rolled out, you could also add third-party animated sticker packs. You will be able to see a preview of these stickers on the chat before you send it.

via GIPHY

Also, for anyone who is new to animated stickers, they are different from a GIF. While GIFs play only for its duration and then need to be tapped on again to be played, stickers continue to animate without you needing to play them.

Currently, it's unclear when the feature will be rolled out, but as the report suggests, it will be coming for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon let you block chat screenshots, roll out new doodle UI

Apr 16, 2019
WhatsApp may soon let you block chat screenshots, roll out new doodle UI
WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 2019

WhatsApp stickers

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 2019

Apr 13, 2019
WhatsApp's new message forwarding features shows up in latest Android beta

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's new message forwarding features shows up in latest Android beta

Apr 06, 2019
WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa stickers

whatsapp

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa stickers

Apr 06, 2019
Mahavir Jayanti 2019: How to download the festive-themed WhatsApp stickers

WhatsApp

Mahavir Jayanti 2019: How to download the festive-themed WhatsApp stickers

Apr 17, 2019
WhatsApp Business is now available for iOS devices and has all the same features

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business is now available for iOS devices and has all the same features

Apr 04, 2019

science

Cells restore life in a dead pig's brain using artificial blood in remarkable first

Neuroscience

Cells restore life in a dead pig's brain using artificial blood in remarkable first

Apr 18, 2019
Mars Base 1: China invites budding astronauts to a new simulator in the Gobi desert

Mars Base

Mars Base 1: China invites budding astronauts to a new simulator in the Gobi desert

Apr 18, 2019
Earliest molecule formed in the universe detected in space in a remarkable first

Space Chemistry

Earliest molecule formed in the universe detected in space in a remarkable first

Apr 18, 2019
Fast-charging lithium-ion batteries developed that can charge in mere minutes

Batteries

Fast-charging lithium-ion batteries developed that can charge in mere minutes

Apr 17, 2019