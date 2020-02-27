tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp is expected to soon roll out the dark theme for its desktop app and web. The dark theme is now available in beta versions of iOS and Android apps. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the dark theme is not yet available on the desktop app and web but the good news is it is under development.

A few screenshots are also shared in the report to give a glimpse as to how this theme might look. In the screenshots, we can see that this theme might bring shades of dark green and black. The report suggests that it is unfinished as of now and apparently there is no toggle to turn on or turn off this theme, just like we saw in the beta version of Android and iOS apps.

It is not yet known as to when can we expect it to officially roll out so in the meantime if you want to use WhatsApp in dark theme on your desktop, there is a way around it.

To recall, another report by WABetaInfo revealed that in the Android beta update v2.20.8, WhatsApp has rolled out a new 'event colour' for the dark mode. That is being referred to the notification you get on top of a new chat which reads that 'messages and calls are now secured with end-to-end encryption'. The report calls it the 'System Event Bubble'.

In the update, the bubble's layout has been improved. For the dark mode, it apparently also uses a yellow colour for the text.

