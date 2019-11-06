tech2 News Staff

You might have already come across the news of WhatsApp getting dark theme soon for both Android and iOS devices. The feature is not officially announced or even confirmed by the company yet. But turns out you can experience the dark theme on WhatsApp Web now. This was first spotted by WABetaInfo.

The dark mode is also reportedly available on Android Q beta and on iOS 11 or later versions.

To get a glimpse at what WhatsApp would look like once the app gets the feature or if the app gets this feature, you can first experience it on WhatsApp Web.

All you need to make sure is that you have the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox and stylus extension (that will let you apply themes to specific websites) and you are good to go.

How to enable dark theme on WhatsApp Web

Step 1: Install the Stylus extension — for Google Chrome users, for Mozilla FireFox users

Step 2: Once the extension is installed in the web browser, go to this link

Step 3: You will see several colored themes including dark theme, select "Install style"

Step 4: Go back to WhatsApp Web and reload the page

The dark theme will appear on the WhatsApp Web. Now you will be able to decide if the dark mode for WhatsApp is worth waiting for or not.

