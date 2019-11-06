tech2 News StaffNov 06, 2019 10:52:26 IST
You might have already come across the news of WhatsApp getting dark theme soon for both Android and iOS devices. The feature is not officially announced or even confirmed by the company yet. But turns out you can experience the dark theme on WhatsApp Web now. This was first spotted by WABetaInfo.
The dark mode is also reportedly available on Android Q beta and on iOS 11 or later versions.
To get a glimpse at what WhatsApp would look like once the app gets the feature or if the app gets this feature, you can first experience it on WhatsApp Web.
All you need to make sure is that you have the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox and stylus extension (that will let you apply themes to specific websites) and you are good to go.
How to enable dark theme on WhatsApp Web
Step 1: Install the Stylus extension — for Google Chrome users, for Mozilla FireFox users
Step 2: Once the extension is installed in the web browser, go to this link
Step 3: You will see several colored themes including dark theme, select "Install style"
Step 4: Go back to WhatsApp Web and reload the page
The dark theme will appear on the WhatsApp Web. Now you will be able to decide if the dark mode for WhatsApp is worth waiting for or not.
