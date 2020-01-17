tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp has long been rumoured to rollout a dark mode in the app. The beta version on iOS and Android has received various updates that indicate this to be true. However, it's going to be almost a year that WhatsApp started to work on the dark mode, and we haven't received a timeline for its rollout till now.

What we know right now, though, is that the dark mode may have reached its final stage of development, with WhatsApp now working on the finishing touches.

A report by WABetaInfo reveals that in the Android beta update v2.20.8, WhatsApp has rolled out a new 'event colour' for the dark mode. That is being referred to the notification you get on top of a new chat which reads that 'messages and calls are now secured with end-to-end encryption'. The report calls it the 'System Event Bubble'.

In the update, the bubble's layout has been improved. For the dark mode, it apparently also uses a yellow colour for the text.

Separately, a recent report also claims that WhatsApp status will start showing ads this year. More details about the ads on the platform are awaited but, per media reports, the advertisements would be powered by Facebook's native advertising system and would be aimed at helping users understand and participate in businesses using the messaging app.

