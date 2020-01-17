Friday, January 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp beta for Android: More features being tested to support Dark Mode

WhatsApp has rolled out a new 'event colour' for the dark mode, with yellow colour text.


tech2 News StaffJan 17, 2020 07:53:13 IST

WhatsApp has long been rumoured to rollout a dark mode in the app. The beta version on iOS and Android has received various updates that indicate this to be true. However, it's going to be almost a year that WhatsApp started to work on the dark mode, and we haven't received a timeline for its rollout till now.

What we know right now, though, is that the dark mode may have reached its final stage of development, with WhatsApp now working on the finishing touches.

WhatsApp beta for Android: More features being tested to support Dark Mode

Representational Image,

A report by WABetaInfo reveals that in the Android beta update v2.20.8, WhatsApp has rolled out a new 'event colour' for the dark mode. That is being referred to the notification you get on top of a new chat which reads that 'messages and calls are now secured with end-to-end encryption'. The report calls it the 'System Event Bubble'.

In the update, the bubble's layout has been improved. For the dark mode, it apparently also uses a yellow colour for the text.

(Also read: How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS devices)

Separately, a recent report also claims that WhatsApp status will start showing ads this year. More details about the ads on the platform are awaited but, per media reports, the advertisements would be powered by Facebook's native advertising system and would be aimed at helping users understand and participate in businesses using the messaging app.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to rollout adverts in Status feature this year, claims new report

Jan 03, 2020
WhatsApp to rollout adverts in Status feature this year, claims new report
WhatsApp users shared 100 bn privates message on New Year’s Eve globally, 20 bn of those were from India

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users shared 100 bn privates message on New Year’s Eve globally, 20 bn of those were from India

Jan 03, 2020
How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp

How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS devices

Jan 06, 2020
Twitterati piles on Kiran Bedi for putting up fake video of 'Sun chanting Om recorded by NASA'

NewsTracker

Twitterati piles on Kiran Bedi for putting up fake video of 'Sun chanting Om recorded by NASA'

Jan 04, 2020
WhatsApp, Google and Apple asked to retain data pertaining to JNU violence on 5 Jan: Delhi HC

JNU Violence

WhatsApp, Google and Apple asked to retain data pertaining to JNU violence on 5 Jan: Delhi HC

Jan 13, 2020
JNU violence: Three professors move Delhi HC with PIL to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence

NewsTracker

JNU violence: Three professors move Delhi HC with PIL to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence

Jan 11, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019