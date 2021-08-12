Thursday, August 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp chat history can now be transferred between Android to iOS devices

This functionality will first roll out for Samsung's latest Galaxy foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.


tech2 News StaffAug 12, 2021 10:57:11 IST

WhatsApp has announced that Android and iOS mobile users will now be able to transfer their chat history from one OS to another. This chat history includes voice notes, photos and conversations. This functionality will first roll out for Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphones — Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 — launched during the Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday (11 August). Users will be able to transfer chats from iOS to these Samsung phones.

(Also Read: WhatsApp introduces a 'View Once' feature that deletes photos or videos immediately after they are opened)

This feature will be first available on Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Image: WhatsApp

This feature will be first available on Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Image: WhatsApp

WhatsApp further reveals that after the new Galaxy foldable phones, other Samsung smartphone users will be able to use this feature given that their device runs on Android 10 or higher. Users will now be able to transfer their WhatsApp chat history from iOS to Android and vice versa.

As per a statement by Sandeep Paruchuri, Product Manager, WhatsApp, "Your WhatsApp messages belong to you. That's why they are stored on your phone by default, and not accessible in the cloud-like many other messaging services. We’re excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another. This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it.”

Prior to this, users only had the option to get a cloud backup. Meaning, iOS chat history will be stored on iCloud and Android's WhatsApp chat history will be stored on Google Drive, hence the chat history will only be transferred if the phones are running on the same operating system.

According to a report by The Verge, the transfer will take place via physical lightning to USB-C cable and not via the internet. The report further suggests that if the users have a cloud backup of both the operating systems already, the feature will not merge them into a single chat. Instead, if you migrate the chat history and then back it up, it will overwrite on those backups.

Notably, WhatsApp has not revealed if or when will this feature roll out for other smartphones.

(Also Read: WhatsApp Web to get new photo editing tools while Android Beta might get new emojis: Report)

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Final Circle 1v3 | Battlegrounds Custom Rooms

Final Circle 1v3 | Battlegrounds Custom Rooms

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event to kick off at 7.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live, What to expect

Aug 11, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event to kick off at 7.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live, What to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4 Series, Galaxy Buds2 launched: Specifications, pricing

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4 Series, Galaxy Buds2 launched: Specifications, pricing

Aug 11, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event highlights: Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Series announced

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event highlights: Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Series announced

Aug 11, 2021
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy flagships can now be pre-booked: Here's how to register

Samsung

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy flagships can now be pre-booked: Here's how to register

Aug 09, 2021
WhatsApp introduces a 'View Once' feature that deletes photos or videos immediately after they are opened

WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduces a 'View Once' feature that deletes photos or videos immediately after they are opened

Aug 04, 2021
WhatsApp Web to get new photo editing tools while Android Beta might get new emojis: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Web to get new photo editing tools while Android Beta might get new emojis: Report

Aug 11, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021