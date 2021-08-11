tech2 News Staff

Samsung launched four new products globally at its Galaxy Unpacked event today. These products include Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4 series and Galaxy Buds2 earbuds. The foldable smartphones run on One UI 3 and come with Gorilla Glass, IPX8 water resistance rating, armor aluminum body for protection. The company further claims that it has managed to increase the durability of flexible displays by 80 percent.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4 series, Galaxy Buds2 pricing,

One thing that you should know is that the India pricing of the newly launched devices is not announced yet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be available at a starting price of $1,799 (approx Rs 1,33,600) in the US. It comes in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver colour variants.

Galaxy Z Flip3 comes at a starting price of $999 (approx Rs 74,200). It will come in Cream, Green, Gray, Lavender, Phantom Black, Pink, and White colour variants.

Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth-only variant is priced at $249 (approx Rs 18,600) and the LTE variant is priced at $299 (approx Rs 22,300). The two smartwatches come in black, pink gold, green and silver colour options. Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth-only variant is priced at $349 ( approx Rs 26,000) and the LTE model is priced at $399 (approx Rs 29,700). It will be available in black and silver colour options. Galaxy Buds2 are priced at $149.99 (approx Rs 11,100) and will be available in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colour variants.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G comes with two displays. It features a 1.9-inch cover display that offers 260 x 512 pixels resolution and a primary 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 1,080 x 2,640 pixels that comes offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and up to 2256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 12 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone also comes with a 10 MP front camera.

It is equipped with a 3,300 mAh battery that supports 25 W wired and 15 W wireless charging. It also comes with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 2.0, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The foldable smartphone is 17.3 mm in thickness when folded and weighs 183 g.

Galaxy Z Fold3 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold3 comes with two 6.23-inch and 7.55-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex displays that offer a 120 Hz refresh rate display. For the first time, the foldable smartphone comes with S Pen support. In addition to this, the foldable smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and that offers up to 12 GB RAM. It runs on Android 11.

In terms of camera, it features a triple rear camera setup that houses two 12 MP wide-angle lens, a 12 MP telephoto lens. The camera offers OIS support, up to 2X optical zoom and HDR10+ recording. It sports a 16 MP under-display front camera and a 10 MP camera on the cover display. The smartphone features an under-display camera.

The foldable smartphone is backed by a 4,400 mAh battery that supports wireless, reverse wireless and 25 W fast charging. It weighs 271 gm.

Galaxy Buds2 specifications

The Galaxy Buds2 will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and offers three levels of ambient noise. It comes with a two-way driver that includes a tweeter and a woofer. It features three microphones out of which two microphones are used for ANC.

In terms of battery, with ANC on, the battery will last up to 5 hours and with ANC off it offers 7.5 hours of battery life. The case offers up to 20 hours of battery life. The earbuds come with support for Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.

Hear what you love, and nothing else. The new #GalaxyBuds2 with Active Noise Canceling blocks up to 98% of unwanted noise, and lets you adjust your ambient sound to three levels. #SamsungUnpacked Learn more: https://t.co/VJtUmgXT3W pic.twitter.com/W9DsI11ioR — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021

Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic run on the new Google's WearOS and Samsung's Tizen OS integrated platform called One UI Watch 3. The Galaxy Watch4 40 mm and the Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42 mm feature a 1.2-inch AMOLED display that comes with 396 x 396 pixels resolution.

On the other hand, Galaxy Watch4 44 mm and Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46 mm sport a 1.4-inch AMOLED display that offers 450 x 450 pixels. Both the smartwatches come with 5 ATM water resistance and Gorilla Glass DX protection.

Health goals meets friendship goals. Challenge your workout buddies, cheer them on, and celebrate fitness victories with Group Challenge, on the new #GalaxyWatch4. #SamsungUnpacked Learn more: https://t.co/8EjEbFJnnI pic.twitter.com/CpeRCCDEcm — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021

It can now track your breathing and snoring patterns continuously. Samsung has introduced a new body composition measurement feature that "shows what our bodies are made of". The smartwatch also comes with ECG, blood oxygen and blood pressure tracker.

The two smartwatches come with an Exynos W920 chipset and offer up to 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. The Galaxy Watch4 40 mm and Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42 mm are fueled with a 247 mAh battery whereas the Galaxy Watch4 44 mm and Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46 mm come with a 361 mAh battery.